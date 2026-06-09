First In Azerbaijan's Higher Education System: APTIS-Based English Language Assessment Introduced At UNEC (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) At the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), the final assessment of students' English language proficiency has, for the first time, been conducted on the basis of the internationally recognized APTIS assessment system administered by the British Council. As the first model of its kind to be implemented within Azerbaijan's higher education sector, this initiative enables the evaluation of students' foreign language competencies in accordance with international standards while ensuring international recognition of the assessment outcomes.

On the first day of the examination, UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov, British Council Azerbaijan Country Director Nargiz Hajiyeva, and representatives of the media observed the examination process and met with students to obtain their feedback and impressions.

In his remarks to the media, Rector Adalat Muradov stated that foreign language instruction at UNEC is delivered over a two-year period and encompasses the four core language competencies: listening, reading, writing, and speaking.“As of this year, the final assessment of second-year students' foreign language proficiency is being administered by the British Council in the APTIS format. Students who achieve a minimum B1 level will be deemed to have successfully completed the assessment and will be awarded an internationally recognized APTIS certificate,” the Rector noted. Professor Muradov further emphasized that this approach will contribute significantly to enhancing the English language proficiency of students enrolled in Azerbaijani-, Russian-, and Turkish-medium programmes.

The Rector also underscored that strengthening Azerbaijani-medium education remains one of UNEC's principal strategic objectives.“Our goal is to establish a university model that delivers high-quality education in the Azerbaijani language. Increasing both the quality and attractiveness of Azerbaijani-medium instruction has been identified as one of our key priorities for the coming years,” he stated.

Addressing the foreign language competencies of the University's academic staff, Professor Muradov highlighted the strong institutional capacity that has been developed in this area.“I can confidently state that UNEC is home to one of the strongest English-language departments in the country. The University employs 117 foreign language instructors, 95 percent of whom possess internationally recognized language certificates,” he said.

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