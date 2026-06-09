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Public Figures Urge UK Court to Avoid Terrorism Sentencing in Protest Case
(MENAFN) More than 100 public figures have warned that four human rights activists could face what they describe as a “grave miscarriage of justice” if terrorism-related sentencing rules are applied in a case involving a protest at an Israeli arms manufacturer, according to reports.
An open letter published by Artists for Palestine UK called on the judge overseeing the case to exclude any terrorism-linked considerations during sentencing. The signatories argued that applying such provisions would be inappropriate in a case where no terrorism charges were brought.
The defendants were previously found guilty by a jury of criminal damage related to a 2024 protest at a UK facility linked to Elbit Systems. However, the jury was reportedly not informed that terrorism-related sentencing guidelines could be applied, which could potentially increase penalties.
The letter, signed by writers, actors, academics, politicians, musicians, and filmmakers, argued that bypassing the jury’s understanding of the legal framing would undermine justice and set a concerning precedent.
Among the signatories were prominent cultural and political figures, including novelist Sally Rooney, activist Greta Thunberg, actor Steve Coogan, musician Brian Eno, filmmaker Ken Loach, economist Yanis Varoufakis, and others. They collectively warned that treating the case under terrorism-related sentencing provisions would distort the nature of the offense.
One statement attributed to Sally Rooney emphasized that protest actions without public danger should not be classified as terrorism, and argued that applying such framing could have broader implications for legal standards and public dissent.
The case continues to draw significant public attention due to concerns about how protest activity is categorized within UK legal frameworks.
An open letter published by Artists for Palestine UK called on the judge overseeing the case to exclude any terrorism-linked considerations during sentencing. The signatories argued that applying such provisions would be inappropriate in a case where no terrorism charges were brought.
The defendants were previously found guilty by a jury of criminal damage related to a 2024 protest at a UK facility linked to Elbit Systems. However, the jury was reportedly not informed that terrorism-related sentencing guidelines could be applied, which could potentially increase penalties.
The letter, signed by writers, actors, academics, politicians, musicians, and filmmakers, argued that bypassing the jury’s understanding of the legal framing would undermine justice and set a concerning precedent.
Among the signatories were prominent cultural and political figures, including novelist Sally Rooney, activist Greta Thunberg, actor Steve Coogan, musician Brian Eno, filmmaker Ken Loach, economist Yanis Varoufakis, and others. They collectively warned that treating the case under terrorism-related sentencing provisions would distort the nature of the offense.
One statement attributed to Sally Rooney emphasized that protest actions without public danger should not be classified as terrorism, and argued that applying such framing could have broader implications for legal standards and public dissent.
The case continues to draw significant public attention due to concerns about how protest activity is categorized within UK legal frameworks.
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