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South Korea Jobless Claims Drop 7.2 Percent
(MENAFN) South Korea's labor market showed continued resilience Tuesday as government figures revealed unemployment benefit applications fell for a fourth consecutive month in May, reinforcing a steady recovery trend that has held since February.
New applicants for job-seeking benefits dropped by 6,000—a 7.2 percent year-on-year decline—bringing the monthly total to 79,000, according to data released by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
The retreat in claims was broad-based across several key industries, with construction, manufacturing, public administration, and the lodging and food service sectors all recording fewer applicants. However, demand for benefits edged higher in health and social welfare services, as well as in transport and warehousing.
South Korea's job-seeking benefit scheme is designed to support the unemployed in securing new employment. The program constitutes the bulk of the country's overall unemployment assistance and is funded through the national employment insurance system.
The total number of benefit recipients reached 630,000 in May, marking a 6 percent decline compared to the same period last year.
Overall disbursements under the job-seeking benefit program contracted 7 percent year-on-year to 1.03 trillion won—equivalent to approximately $680.9 million—underscoring the breadth of the labor market's sustained improvement.
New applicants for job-seeking benefits dropped by 6,000—a 7.2 percent year-on-year decline—bringing the monthly total to 79,000, according to data released by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
The retreat in claims was broad-based across several key industries, with construction, manufacturing, public administration, and the lodging and food service sectors all recording fewer applicants. However, demand for benefits edged higher in health and social welfare services, as well as in transport and warehousing.
South Korea's job-seeking benefit scheme is designed to support the unemployed in securing new employment. The program constitutes the bulk of the country's overall unemployment assistance and is funded through the national employment insurance system.
The total number of benefit recipients reached 630,000 in May, marking a 6 percent decline compared to the same period last year.
Overall disbursements under the job-seeking benefit program contracted 7 percent year-on-year to 1.03 trillion won—equivalent to approximately $680.9 million—underscoring the breadth of the labor market's sustained improvement.
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