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China Deploys Two Commercial Satellites Aboard Zhuque-2E Y6 Rocket

China Deploys Two Commercial Satellites Aboard Zhuque-2E Y6 Rocket


2026-06-09 08:33:41
(MENAFN) China successfully deployed two satellites into orbit on Tuesday, with a Zhuque-2E Y6 carrier rocket lifting off from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China at 4:23 p.m. local time (0823 GMT), a state news agency reported.

The mission delivered two satellites — designated Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02 — into their planned orbits, Chinese authorities confirmed.

The launch was carried out using the Zhuque-2E Y6, part of the Zhuque rocket series developed specifically for commercial satellite missions, underscoring Beijing's continued push to expand its commercial space sector and broaden its orbital infrastructure capabilities.

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