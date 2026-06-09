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China Deploys Two Commercial Satellites Aboard Zhuque-2E Y6 Rocket
(MENAFN) China successfully deployed two satellites into orbit on Tuesday, with a Zhuque-2E Y6 carrier rocket lifting off from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China at 4:23 p.m. local time (0823 GMT), a state news agency reported.
The mission delivered two satellites — designated Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02 — into their planned orbits, Chinese authorities confirmed.
The launch was carried out using the Zhuque-2E Y6, part of the Zhuque rocket series developed specifically for commercial satellite missions, underscoring Beijing's continued push to expand its commercial space sector and broaden its orbital infrastructure capabilities.
The mission delivered two satellites — designated Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02 — into their planned orbits, Chinese authorities confirmed.
The launch was carried out using the Zhuque-2E Y6, part of the Zhuque rocket series developed specifically for commercial satellite missions, underscoring Beijing's continued push to expand its commercial space sector and broaden its orbital infrastructure capabilities.
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