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New York, New Jersey Step Up Security for Trump NBA Finals Visit
(MENAFN) Security measures were significantly intensified across large parts of New York City and nearby areas in New Jersey on Monday as US President Donald Trump prepared to attend Game Three of the NBA Finals.
According to reports, the presidential visit led to the closure of multiple blocks surrounding Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, resulting in the cancellation of a planned public watch event at the venue. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is also expected to attend the game, organized an alternative free viewing event at Bryant Park, accommodating up to 5,000 fans.
The New York Police Department designated the surrounding area as a “secure zone,” restricting both pedestrian and vehicle access as part of enhanced security measures for Trump’s visit. According to reports, this marks the first time a sitting US president has attended an NBA Finals game.
Entry to the secured perimeter was limited to ticket holders, who were required to pass through five controlled access points managed by police and the Secret Service. Videos circulating on social media showed long queues of fans waiting to enter the restricted area.
According to reports, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, once a supporter of the US president, criticized Trump’s attendance at the game, describing it as “selfish, narcissistic.”
According to reports, the presidential visit led to the closure of multiple blocks surrounding Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, resulting in the cancellation of a planned public watch event at the venue. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is also expected to attend the game, organized an alternative free viewing event at Bryant Park, accommodating up to 5,000 fans.
The New York Police Department designated the surrounding area as a “secure zone,” restricting both pedestrian and vehicle access as part of enhanced security measures for Trump’s visit. According to reports, this marks the first time a sitting US president has attended an NBA Finals game.
Entry to the secured perimeter was limited to ticket holders, who were required to pass through five controlled access points managed by police and the Secret Service. Videos circulating on social media showed long queues of fans waiting to enter the restricted area.
According to reports, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, once a supporter of the US president, criticized Trump’s attendance at the game, describing it as “selfish, narcissistic.”
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