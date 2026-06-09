403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Faces Criticism Over AI Use in Prison Profiling Trial
(MENAFN) The Canadian government is testing the use of artificial intelligence to assist in the preparation of criminal profile reports for federal inmates, a pilot program that has sparked criticism over potential risks related to fairness and civil rights.
According to reports, the small-scale trial has been confirmed by Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and referenced in documents submitted to parliament. The initiative is intended to help staff manage and analyze large volumes of information during the intake process for inmates.
The CSC said the system is being evaluated to determine whether AI can support the organization and review of existing documents more efficiently while still maintaining human oversight over decisions.
“The focus is on helping staff with time-intensive document review, analysis and information extraction from source materials used to prepare the criminal profile,” said CSC spokesperson Esther Mailhot, adding that the system "has not been used in any operational setting."
She also noted that the evaluation is expected to conclude by the end of June, and that no final decision has yet been made regarding wider deployment.
According to reports, the small-scale trial has been confirmed by Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and referenced in documents submitted to parliament. The initiative is intended to help staff manage and analyze large volumes of information during the intake process for inmates.
The CSC said the system is being evaluated to determine whether AI can support the organization and review of existing documents more efficiently while still maintaining human oversight over decisions.
“The focus is on helping staff with time-intensive document review, analysis and information extraction from source materials used to prepare the criminal profile,” said CSC spokesperson Esther Mailhot, adding that the system "has not been used in any operational setting."
She also noted that the evaluation is expected to conclude by the end of June, and that no final decision has yet been made regarding wider deployment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment