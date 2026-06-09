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Zelenskyy Lands in Estonia for Nordic-Baltic Summit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Tuesday to attend a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders, continuing a diplomatic blitz across Europe aimed at shoring up military support and advancing peace efforts.
The visit follows a stop in the UK, where Zelenskyy participated in an E3-plus-Ukraine format meeting alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Ahead of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) summit, Zelenskyy said he held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo covering Europe's development of anti-ballistic defense capabilities and the preparation of an agreement under the Drone Deal framework.
"The teams are working, and the main thing is that there be more protection in Europe," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on X.
The Ukrainian leader said discussions placed particular emphasis on Ukraine's air defense requirements, regional security challenges, and diplomatic efforts to "achieve a dignified peace." He noted that he briefed the Finnish premier on Kyiv's ongoing contacts with European and American partners, expressing gratitude to Finland for its sustained support — including military packages and contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative.
Zelenskyy later confirmed a separate meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, thanking Stockholm for its backing of Ukraine.
"We are doing our utmost to ensure that the Gripens (fighter jets) become operational and that we continue to maintain strong ties with Sweden," Zelenskyy said.
An Estonian public broadcaster reported that Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with Estonian President Alar Karis on the sidelines of the summit.
The Tallinn visit comes weeks after Sweden unveiled a sweeping new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately $2.7 billion — including plans to donate 16 Saab Gripen C/D fighter jets and expand long-term bilateral defense cooperation.
The visit follows a stop in the UK, where Zelenskyy participated in an E3-plus-Ukraine format meeting alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Ahead of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) summit, Zelenskyy said he held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo covering Europe's development of anti-ballistic defense capabilities and the preparation of an agreement under the Drone Deal framework.
"The teams are working, and the main thing is that there be more protection in Europe," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on X.
The Ukrainian leader said discussions placed particular emphasis on Ukraine's air defense requirements, regional security challenges, and diplomatic efforts to "achieve a dignified peace." He noted that he briefed the Finnish premier on Kyiv's ongoing contacts with European and American partners, expressing gratitude to Finland for its sustained support — including military packages and contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative.
Zelenskyy later confirmed a separate meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, thanking Stockholm for its backing of Ukraine.
"We are doing our utmost to ensure that the Gripens (fighter jets) become operational and that we continue to maintain strong ties with Sweden," Zelenskyy said.
An Estonian public broadcaster reported that Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with Estonian President Alar Karis on the sidelines of the summit.
The Tallinn visit comes weeks after Sweden unveiled a sweeping new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately $2.7 billion — including plans to donate 16 Saab Gripen C/D fighter jets and expand long-term bilateral defense cooperation.
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