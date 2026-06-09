Torkham Opens New Phase: Coordinated Plan Launched For Return Of Stranded Drivers

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A significant breakthrough has been achieved regarding the safe return of nearly 1,600 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan for the past several months, following high-level discussions chaired by the Commissioner of Peshawar Division.

A key meeting was held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Reiaz Khan Mehsud, focusing on the repatriation of Pakistani drivers and transport workers, as well as improving and regulating cross-border transport operations through Torkham Border.

The meeting was attended by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Muhibullah, Lt. Col. Muhammad Arif of the Frontier Corps, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Capt. (Retd.) Bilal Rao, representatives of the transporters' association, and other relevant officials.

Officials reviewed in detail the difficulties faced by transporters involved in Afghan refugee repatriation operations, particularly the prolonged delay in the return of vehicles, drivers, and conductors stranded in Afghanistan for nearly eight months. Participants expressed serious concern over the humanitarian and logistical challenges and stressed the need for urgent and coordinated solutions.

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To streamline cross-border movement, it was mutually agreed to introduce a revised time schedule at Torkham Border. Under the new arrangement, the return of Pakistani transporters from Afghanistan will be facilitated from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, while vehicles traveling from Pakistan to Afghanistan will be allowed to move from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division directed the Deputy Commissioner Khyber to convene an inter-agency coordination meeting immediately to ensure swift implementation of the agreed decisions. He emphasized that the new border management system should be enforced without delay in coordination with all relevant departments.

He further stated that the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure the protection, facilitation, and dignified return of Pakistani transporters, and remains in continuous contact with Afghan authorities to resolve outstanding issues.

Transporters' association representatives welcomed the measures and expressed satisfaction over the decisions, assuring full cooperation with the administration for smooth implementation of the new system.