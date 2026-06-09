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Georgian Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody
(MENAFN) A 43-year-old Georgian immigrant has died while in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities confirmed — marking the 50th death recorded in ICE detention since President Donald Trump began his second term in office.
ICE notified lawmakers that Mamuka Artmeladze passed away on June 4 at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, after being discovered unresponsive and transported to a nearby medical facility.
"Despite lifesaving efforts, at approximately 11:22 p.m., an onsite physician at Winn Parish Medical Center pronounced Artmeladze deceased," ICE said. "His official cause of death is currently pending an autopsy."
The agency said Artmeladze had been taken into custody in February in New Orleans during an enforcement operation targeting commercial vehicle drivers deemed potential public safety threats.
"ICE took him into custody after officials determined he had no lawful status to remain in the United States," the agency said.
According to media, the first 14 months of Trump's second administration have constituted the deadliest period in the federal immigration detention system in recent years — surpassed only by 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove mortality rates sharply higher among detainees.
ICE notified lawmakers that Mamuka Artmeladze passed away on June 4 at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, after being discovered unresponsive and transported to a nearby medical facility.
"Despite lifesaving efforts, at approximately 11:22 p.m., an onsite physician at Winn Parish Medical Center pronounced Artmeladze deceased," ICE said. "His official cause of death is currently pending an autopsy."
The agency said Artmeladze had been taken into custody in February in New Orleans during an enforcement operation targeting commercial vehicle drivers deemed potential public safety threats.
"ICE took him into custody after officials determined he had no lawful status to remain in the United States," the agency said.
According to media, the first 14 months of Trump's second administration have constituted the deadliest period in the federal immigration detention system in recent years — surpassed only by 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove mortality rates sharply higher among detainees.
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