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Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump’s Envoys Witkoff, Kushner

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump’s Envoys Witkoff, Kushner


2026-06-09 08:02:32
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he held a telephone conversation with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, while making a stop in Moldova.

According to a statement shared on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy characterized the discussion as "very positive" and said it centered on diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

According to reports, Witkoff and Kushner indicated their willingness to intensify engagement in the coming weeks in an effort to give new momentum to peace negotiations, despite global attention being largely focused on developments involving Iran.

Zelenskyy said the talks also addressed preparations for the upcoming G7 summit as well as other major international meetings scheduled for June.

"I outlined the data we have regarding what Moscow is intent on," he said, adding that he appreciated their "positive assessment of Ukraine's positions."

According to reports, Zelenskyy had previously stated in a May 31 interview that he expected Witkoff and Kushner to visit Kyiv within two weeks.

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