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Five Killed in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes tore through southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least five people in what Beirut condemned as a new ceasefire violation — just one day after Iran and Israel agreed to halt their exchange of attacks.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district. A 16-year-old male was separately killed in a drone strike on the town of Haboush.
In the town of Kfar Rumman, Israeli drones struck the Al-Marj neighborhood at dawn, killing two more. Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered an additional body and continued searching for missing persons following strikes on several buildings in a residential area in Tyre.
In the town of Sharqiyah, Israeli drones carried out two successive strikes within less than ten minutes near the Husseini Club, wounding three people — including two members of Lebanon's Civil Defense.
"Civil Defense teams worked to extract and provide first aid to an injured person following a drone strike on a vehicle when a second strike hit," the agency said in a statement.
The renewed bombardment and fresh evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have triggered a new displacement wave across several areas in Tyre. NNA reported that shelters have reached full capacity under the surge of displaced residents, with Civil Defense teams stepping in to evacuate elderly inhabitants from the city.
Tuesday's strikes unfolded just 24 hours after Iran and Israel stood down from a dangerous escalation sparked by Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Tehran has since warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue.
Since March 2, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, wounded over 11,000 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, according to Lebanese officials.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district. A 16-year-old male was separately killed in a drone strike on the town of Haboush.
In the town of Kfar Rumman, Israeli drones struck the Al-Marj neighborhood at dawn, killing two more. Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered an additional body and continued searching for missing persons following strikes on several buildings in a residential area in Tyre.
In the town of Sharqiyah, Israeli drones carried out two successive strikes within less than ten minutes near the Husseini Club, wounding three people — including two members of Lebanon's Civil Defense.
"Civil Defense teams worked to extract and provide first aid to an injured person following a drone strike on a vehicle when a second strike hit," the agency said in a statement.
The renewed bombardment and fresh evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have triggered a new displacement wave across several areas in Tyre. NNA reported that shelters have reached full capacity under the surge of displaced residents, with Civil Defense teams stepping in to evacuate elderly inhabitants from the city.
Tuesday's strikes unfolded just 24 hours after Iran and Israel stood down from a dangerous escalation sparked by Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Tehran has since warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue.
Since March 2, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, wounded over 11,000 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, according to Lebanese officials.
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