Zspace Technology Powers Breakthrough 3D Thyroid Reconstruction Research In Italy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L'ABCD Edutainment Leverages zSpace Immersive Platform to Transform 2D Ultrasound Images into Interactive 3D Anatomical Models, Advancing Medical Imaging and AI-Based Diagnostics

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today announced that L'ABCD Edutainment, the exclusive Italian representative for zSpace technology, has leveraged the zSpace immersive platform to enable a significant advance in medical imaging research. Presented at the 3rd ANTHEM Scientific Meeting at Politecnico Milano, the research demonstrates how zSpace enables researchers to reconstruct and interactively explore 3D thyroid models derived entirely from 2D ultrasound images, without additional hardware sensors.

Traditional thyroid ultrasound imaging presents a fundamental challenge: 2D ecographic images lack complete geometric spatial information, and conventional 3D reconstruction approaches require sensors attached directly to the ultrasound probe, adding hardware complexity and cost. The L'ABCD Edutainment research team developed a software-only solution that eliminates that hardware dependency entirely.

Using artificial intelligence-based landmark identification algorithms, the team detects key anatomical reference points, including the carotid artery and trachea, directly from 2D ultrasound frames. These landmarks enable precise spatial registration of image sequences, producing a stack of aligned 2D frames that are then reconstructed into detailed 3D point cloud models of the thyroid. The zSpace platform serves as the visualization and interaction environment, allowing researchers and clinicians to manipulate, zoom, and explore anatomical structures in an immersive 3D space.

"The zSpace platform gives us the ability to bring complex anatomical reconstructions to life in a way that supports both research and clinical decision-making," said Nicola D'Ambrosio, Amministratore Unico, L'ABCD Edutainment. "By combining our AI-based imaging pipeline with zSpace's immersive environment, we are creating tools that can help identify pathological thyroid conditions earlier and more accurately."

The research extends beyond visualization. The team is developing AI-based deep learning models that classify healthy and pathological thyroid tissue by extracting intensity, shape, and textural features from both the original 2D ultrasound images and the reconstructed 3D models. This dual-source feature extraction approach improves the model's ability to differentiate between healthy thyroid tissue, thyroid with nodules, and inflammatory conditions such as thyroiditis.

"What L'ABCD Edutainment is demonstrating at Politecnico Milano is a compelling example of what becomes possible when immersive spatial technology is applied beyond the classroom. zSpace was built to make the unseeable visible and the untouchable interactive. Seeing that capability applied to medical imaging research that could improve patient outcomes is a powerful validation of what this platform can do," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "We are proud to support the work L'ABCD Edutainment is advancing in Italy and look forward to the continued development of this research."

The research was presented as part of the 3rd ANTHEM Scientific Meeting, a multi-institutional initiative supported by the Italian Ministry of University and Research (Ministero dell'Università e della Ricerca) and conducted in collaboration with Politecnico Milano and the Centro Regionale Information Communication Technology (CeRICT). The project reflects Italy's growing investment in digital health innovation and AI-driven medical research.

L'ABCD Edutainment serves as the exclusive Italian partner for zSpace, supporting deployment, training, and implementation across educational and research institutions throughout Italy. This research represents an expansion of zSpace's European footprint into advanced medical research applications, complementing the company's established presence in K-12 and higher education institutions across the continent.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

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