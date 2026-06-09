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Germany Urges Diplomacy After Iran Ended Strikes on Israel
(MENAFN) Germany on Monday welcomed Iran’s declaration that it has ended its military strikes against Israel, while emphasizing the need for renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent the conflict from escalating further.
"Iran's statement today that the attacks have ended could be a step in the right direction. We will now closely monitor the credibility of this statement," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters following a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Berlin.
Wadephul reaffirmed Berlin’s backing for diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran aimed at bringing the conflict to an end. He called on all parties to refrain from returning to military confrontation and instead pursue meaningful negotiations toward a lasting political solution.
Earlier in the day, Iran announced that its attacks on Israel had ceased but cautioned that any continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon would prompt a “crushing” response.
According to reports, Iranian military officials said Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's recent retaliation.
Regional tensions intensified on Sunday after Israeli forces carried out strikes on Beirut despite an existing ceasefire. According to reports, the attack led Iran to fire retaliatory missiles toward northern Israel, triggering subsequent Israeli airstrikes targeting locations in Iran.
"Iran's statement today that the attacks have ended could be a step in the right direction. We will now closely monitor the credibility of this statement," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters following a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Berlin.
Wadephul reaffirmed Berlin’s backing for diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran aimed at bringing the conflict to an end. He called on all parties to refrain from returning to military confrontation and instead pursue meaningful negotiations toward a lasting political solution.
Earlier in the day, Iran announced that its attacks on Israel had ceased but cautioned that any continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon would prompt a “crushing” response.
According to reports, Iranian military officials said Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's recent retaliation.
Regional tensions intensified on Sunday after Israeli forces carried out strikes on Beirut despite an existing ceasefire. According to reports, the attack led Iran to fire retaliatory missiles toward northern Israel, triggering subsequent Israeli airstrikes targeting locations in Iran.
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