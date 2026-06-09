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Turkey Denies Airspace Harassment Claims Involving Greek, EU Flights
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday rejected reports alleging that Turkish military jets harassed aircraft transporting Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and other European officials or entered Greek airspace.
According to reports, the directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) described claims circulating in certain media outlets and on social media platforms as “completely false.”
The statement said that, on Sunday, four of six aircraft traveling along the route between Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration entered the airspace of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
According to reports, Turkish authorities responded by dispatching two F-16 fighter jets based in the TRNC and assigned to routine air patrol duties as a precautionary measure.
“The aircraft carried out their mission over TRNC airspace and did not violate the airspace of the Greek Cypriot Administration. No harassment was conducted against the aircraft in question,” the statement said.
According to reports, Turkish officials maintain that the operation remained entirely within TRNC airspace and insist that no actions were taken against the aircraft carrying the visiting officials.
According to reports, the directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) described claims circulating in certain media outlets and on social media platforms as “completely false.”
The statement said that, on Sunday, four of six aircraft traveling along the route between Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration entered the airspace of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
According to reports, Turkish authorities responded by dispatching two F-16 fighter jets based in the TRNC and assigned to routine air patrol duties as a precautionary measure.
“The aircraft carried out their mission over TRNC airspace and did not violate the airspace of the Greek Cypriot Administration. No harassment was conducted against the aircraft in question,” the statement said.
According to reports, Turkish officials maintain that the operation remained entirely within TRNC airspace and insist that no actions were taken against the aircraft carrying the visiting officials.
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