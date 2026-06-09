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UN Official Warns Ukraine War Has Reached Deadliest Phase Since 2022
(MENAFN) A senior UN official warned on Monday that the conflict in Ukraine is now claiming more lives than at any previous stage since the fighting began in 2022.
"The war in Ukraine is deadlier today than at any point since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
"Each succeeding year of the war has recorded more civilians killed than the previous one," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told a Security Council meeting.
According to reports, DiCarlo pointed to several major attacks in recent weeks, including a large-scale missile and drone assault on June 1 that targeted multiple cities across Ukraine.
Local authorities said the strikes left dozens of people dead or injured, caused extensive damage to residential areas, hospitals and energy facilities, and drove tens of thousands of Kyiv residents into underground shelters.
While emphasizing that the United Nations is unable to independently confirm every report emerging from the battlefield, DiCarlo said the conflict is "intensifying."
According to reports, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 15,000 civilian deaths and nearly 45,000 injuries since the war began, with thousands of children among the victims.
"The war in Ukraine is deadlier today than at any point since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
"Each succeeding year of the war has recorded more civilians killed than the previous one," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told a Security Council meeting.
According to reports, DiCarlo pointed to several major attacks in recent weeks, including a large-scale missile and drone assault on June 1 that targeted multiple cities across Ukraine.
Local authorities said the strikes left dozens of people dead or injured, caused extensive damage to residential areas, hospitals and energy facilities, and drove tens of thousands of Kyiv residents into underground shelters.
While emphasizing that the United Nations is unable to independently confirm every report emerging from the battlefield, DiCarlo said the conflict is "intensifying."
According to reports, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 15,000 civilian deaths and nearly 45,000 injuries since the war began, with thousands of children among the victims.
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