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Vance Says US Will Continue Pursuing Iran Nuclear Deal Despite Israel’s Stance
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance has said the United States intends to continue seeking a long-term agreement with Iran over its nuclear program regardless of whether Israel supports the effort, according to reports.
During an interview, Vance argued that developments over the past several months had created conditions that could allow for renewed diplomacy. He said President Donald Trump believes a lasting settlement regarding Iran’s nuclear activities remains achievable.
“Thanks to what's happened over the last few months, but really over the last year and a half, we've created the space necessary where the president believes, and I think that he's right, that we can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal,” Vance said.
Addressing Israel’s position, he added: “Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America. So we're going to keep on pursuing it, because that's what the president of the United States was elected to do. That's what we have to do in order to properly serve the American people.”
The remarks are being viewed by some observers as another indication of possible disagreements between Washington and Israel over regional strategy. Reports noted that Trump recently urged Israel not to retaliate following Iranian missile strikes, though Israeli actions reportedly continued afterward.
Regional tensions escalated after Israeli strikes in Beirut despite an existing ceasefire, leading Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel. Israel subsequently carried out additional strikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with further missile attacks.
According to reports, Iranian military officials later announced a pause in attacks on Israel while warning that any continued Israeli operations in Lebanon could trigger a “crushing” response. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to stop airstrikes against Iran while maintaining military operations in southern Lebanon.
The broader confrontation follows a period of heightened instability after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, which were followed by Iranian retaliatory actions targeting Israel and locations hosting US military assets in the region.
During an interview, Vance argued that developments over the past several months had created conditions that could allow for renewed diplomacy. He said President Donald Trump believes a lasting settlement regarding Iran’s nuclear activities remains achievable.
“Thanks to what's happened over the last few months, but really over the last year and a half, we've created the space necessary where the president believes, and I think that he's right, that we can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal,” Vance said.
Addressing Israel’s position, he added: “Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America. So we're going to keep on pursuing it, because that's what the president of the United States was elected to do. That's what we have to do in order to properly serve the American people.”
The remarks are being viewed by some observers as another indication of possible disagreements between Washington and Israel over regional strategy. Reports noted that Trump recently urged Israel not to retaliate following Iranian missile strikes, though Israeli actions reportedly continued afterward.
Regional tensions escalated after Israeli strikes in Beirut despite an existing ceasefire, leading Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel. Israel subsequently carried out additional strikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with further missile attacks.
According to reports, Iranian military officials later announced a pause in attacks on Israel while warning that any continued Israeli operations in Lebanon could trigger a “crushing” response. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to stop airstrikes against Iran while maintaining military operations in southern Lebanon.
The broader confrontation follows a period of heightened instability after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, which were followed by Iranian retaliatory actions targeting Israel and locations hosting US military assets in the region.
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