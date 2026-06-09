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Palestinian PM Urges Global Pressure on Israel Over West Bank Escalation
(MENAFN) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Monday called on the international community to intensify efforts aimed at pressuring Israel to end what he described as unlawful actions and ongoing violence by occupiers in the occupied West Bank.
The remarks were delivered during a meeting in Ramallah with a senior European delegation held alongside the opening of the eighth European-Palestinian Investment Platform.
According to reports, Mustafa said Israeli occupiers carried out 1,659 attacks during May, describing the incidents as part of a broader effort to force Palestinians from their communities and expand control over additional land.
He also pointed to the economic consequences of Israel’s continued withholding of clearance revenues, stating that the Palestinian economy has contracted by roughly 30% of its gross domestic product. According to reports, he said the downturn has driven unemployment to record levels.
Clearance revenues refer to taxes collected on goods entering the Palestinian territories, either through Israel or via border crossings under Israeli control. These funds are gathered by Israel and are intended to be transferred to the Palestinian Authority.
The remarks were delivered during a meeting in Ramallah with a senior European delegation held alongside the opening of the eighth European-Palestinian Investment Platform.
According to reports, Mustafa said Israeli occupiers carried out 1,659 attacks during May, describing the incidents as part of a broader effort to force Palestinians from their communities and expand control over additional land.
He also pointed to the economic consequences of Israel’s continued withholding of clearance revenues, stating that the Palestinian economy has contracted by roughly 30% of its gross domestic product. According to reports, he said the downturn has driven unemployment to record levels.
Clearance revenues refer to taxes collected on goods entering the Palestinian territories, either through Israel or via border crossings under Israeli control. These funds are gathered by Israel and are intended to be transferred to the Palestinian Authority.
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