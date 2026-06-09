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UN Names Ghana’s Edem Wosornu as New Head of Protection at UN Refugee Agency
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Edem Wosornu of Ghana as the next assistant high commissioner for protection at the UN refugee agency, according to reports released Monday.
Wosornu will take over the position from Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka. According to reports, both Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees expressed appreciation for Menikdiwela’s contributions and dedication to refugee protection during her tenure.
Currently serving as director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Wosornu also leads the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group.
"She brings to the position over two decades of experience in humanitarian affairs, including extensive leadership roles in emergency response and operational coordination," it added.
According to reports, before assuming her current responsibilities, Wosornu held a range of senior assignments with OCHA at both headquarters and field levels, gaining extensive experience in humanitarian operations.
Her career with the United Nations began as an intern at the UN refugee agency, according to reports. Earlier in her professional journey, she also worked in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom before moving into international humanitarian service.
Wosornu will take over the position from Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka. According to reports, both Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees expressed appreciation for Menikdiwela’s contributions and dedication to refugee protection during her tenure.
Currently serving as director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Wosornu also leads the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group.
"She brings to the position over two decades of experience in humanitarian affairs, including extensive leadership roles in emergency response and operational coordination," it added.
According to reports, before assuming her current responsibilities, Wosornu held a range of senior assignments with OCHA at both headquarters and field levels, gaining extensive experience in humanitarian operations.
Her career with the United Nations began as an intern at the UN refugee agency, according to reports. Earlier in her professional journey, she also worked in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom before moving into international humanitarian service.
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