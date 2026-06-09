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Israeli Ministers Demand Beirut Bombing, Lebanon Occupation
(MENAFN) Senior Israeli cabinet members dramatically hardened their rhetoric against Lebanon on Monday, openly calling for the bombing of Beirut, the detention of civilians, and the seizure of Lebanese territory in response to Hezbollah drone strikes.
"We must think outside the box regarding Hezbollah, and we should also consider occupying territory and killing many terrorists," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said during a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet on Monday evening, as cited by a newspaper.
Ben-Gvir went further, calling for "arresting their women and children," saying, "This is what hurts them most."
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Hezbollah of attempting to drag Israel into "a war of attrition."
The incendiary cabinet debate unfolds against a backdrop of relentless Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon — launched following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2 — which have since killed more than 3,600 people, wounded upward of 11,100 others, and uprooted more than one million from their homes.
Those strikes ignited a full day of reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel on Monday. While Tehran threatened a "crushing" response should Israeli bombardment of Lebanon persist, Tel Aviv declared its offensive would continue unabated.
"Israel needs a lot of weapons," said Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee from the far-right Otzma Yehudit, at the same cabinet gathering.
Settlement Affairs Minister Orit Strock separately endorsed a territorial occupation of Lebanon.
Bombing Beirut
Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar called for intensified strikes on Beirut's southern suburb, signaling that any future Hezbollah aggression would bring immediate consequences.
"I believe the Iranians understand that entering a direct confrontation with Israel is not wise," Zohar told local a radio station.
"The next time Hezbollah fires at Israeli towns, we will immediately attack the Dahiyeh, and the Iranians will try again, so let them try," Zohar said.
"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu made clear that if Iran tries to harm us, we will destroy it completely," he added.
"We continue to shape the Middle East as it should be," Zohar said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz drew a chilling parallel at the cabinet session, warning that Beirut's fate mirrors that of northern Israeli border towns.
"The fate of the Dahiyeh in Beirut is the fate of the towns of the north," Katz said.
"We categorically reject the Iranian threats, and any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon to Iran or attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday," Katz said.
Israel currently holds portions of southern Lebanon — some areas under occupation for decades, others captured during the 2023–2024 conflict. During the present offensive, Israeli forces have pushed more than 10 kilometers — roughly 6 miles — into Lebanese territory, marking the deepest incursion since Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
"We must think outside the box regarding Hezbollah, and we should also consider occupying territory and killing many terrorists," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said during a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet on Monday evening, as cited by a newspaper.
Ben-Gvir went further, calling for "arresting their women and children," saying, "This is what hurts them most."
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Hezbollah of attempting to drag Israel into "a war of attrition."
The incendiary cabinet debate unfolds against a backdrop of relentless Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon — launched following a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2 — which have since killed more than 3,600 people, wounded upward of 11,100 others, and uprooted more than one million from their homes.
Those strikes ignited a full day of reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel on Monday. While Tehran threatened a "crushing" response should Israeli bombardment of Lebanon persist, Tel Aviv declared its offensive would continue unabated.
"Israel needs a lot of weapons," said Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee from the far-right Otzma Yehudit, at the same cabinet gathering.
Settlement Affairs Minister Orit Strock separately endorsed a territorial occupation of Lebanon.
Bombing Beirut
Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar called for intensified strikes on Beirut's southern suburb, signaling that any future Hezbollah aggression would bring immediate consequences.
"I believe the Iranians understand that entering a direct confrontation with Israel is not wise," Zohar told local a radio station.
"The next time Hezbollah fires at Israeli towns, we will immediately attack the Dahiyeh, and the Iranians will try again, so let them try," Zohar said.
"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu made clear that if Iran tries to harm us, we will destroy it completely," he added.
"We continue to shape the Middle East as it should be," Zohar said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz drew a chilling parallel at the cabinet session, warning that Beirut's fate mirrors that of northern Israeli border towns.
"The fate of the Dahiyeh in Beirut is the fate of the towns of the north," Katz said.
"We categorically reject the Iranian threats, and any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon to Iran or attack Israel will be met with great force, as happened yesterday," Katz said.
Israel currently holds portions of southern Lebanon — some areas under occupation for decades, others captured during the 2023–2024 conflict. During the present offensive, Israeli forces have pushed more than 10 kilometers — roughly 6 miles — into Lebanese territory, marking the deepest incursion since Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
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