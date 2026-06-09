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Zelenskyy: Ukraine Will Not Cede Territory, Tells Abramovich Directly
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed he delivered an unambiguous message to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich during a face-to-face meeting in the capital Kyiv — that Ukraine will not surrender any of its territories under any circumstances.
Speaking in an interview with a news agency published Tuesday, Zelenskyy shed light on the encounter, suggesting that Putin's inner circle is divided — with roughly half seeking an end to hostilities and the other half pushing to press on with the war.
The Ukrainian leader said he believed Abramovich traveled to Kyiv to explore the architecture of potential diplomatic talks, to which he responded by affirming Ukraine's openness to negotiations — on the condition that Russia halt its military campaign.
"I said we are ready but we will not leave our territory by ourselves, by our decisions. So it's not about compromises," Zelenskyy expressed.
The visit had previously been reported by media on Monday, which, citing four people familiar with the matter, described the May meeting as a "failed attempt" by Zelenskyy to persuade Putin to engage in direct peace talks. The outlet added that Zelenskyy asked Abramovich to relay his willingness to meet Putin personally — a gesture intended to signal Kyiv's genuine commitment to diplomacy even amid ongoing battlefield developments.
Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting that same day during a separate interview with a news outlet.
The former Chelsea FC owner has served as an informal back-channel mediator between Moscow and Kyiv since the conflict's early months in 2022.
Speaking in an interview with a news agency published Tuesday, Zelenskyy shed light on the encounter, suggesting that Putin's inner circle is divided — with roughly half seeking an end to hostilities and the other half pushing to press on with the war.
The Ukrainian leader said he believed Abramovich traveled to Kyiv to explore the architecture of potential diplomatic talks, to which he responded by affirming Ukraine's openness to negotiations — on the condition that Russia halt its military campaign.
"I said we are ready but we will not leave our territory by ourselves, by our decisions. So it's not about compromises," Zelenskyy expressed.
The visit had previously been reported by media on Monday, which, citing four people familiar with the matter, described the May meeting as a "failed attempt" by Zelenskyy to persuade Putin to engage in direct peace talks. The outlet added that Zelenskyy asked Abramovich to relay his willingness to meet Putin personally — a gesture intended to signal Kyiv's genuine commitment to diplomacy even amid ongoing battlefield developments.
Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting that same day during a separate interview with a news outlet.
The former Chelsea FC owner has served as an informal back-channel mediator between Moscow and Kyiv since the conflict's early months in 2022.
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