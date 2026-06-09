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Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas as Ebola Facility Protests Defy Court Order
(MENAFN) Police deployed tear gas and detained multiple demonstrators Tuesday as fresh protests erupted in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki over the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base — with unrest persisting despite an active court order halting the project.
Businesses shuttered across parts of the town as anti-riot officers confronted crowds attempting to march toward the contested site. Dense plumes of tear gas swept through Nanyuki's streets, enveloping a nearby mosque and scattering protesters through commercial districts.
Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, speaking to reporters, disclosed that local leaders were kept entirely in the dark before construction commenced — raising pointed questions about government transparency and community consultation. He confirmed that county officials, elected representatives, and the county government only became aware of the project once work was already underway.
Residents and local leaders pledged to sustain their opposition, contending the facility endangers public safety, threatens the region's tourism sector, and undermines local livelihoods. Protesters further accused authorities of flouting both community concerns and a judicial directive suspending the project.
The facility sits within Laikipia Air Base, approximately 8 kilometers — about 5 miles — from Nanyuki, which itself lies roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Nairobi.
Tuesday's unrest unfolded in direct defiance of a High Court order that not only suspended the facility but also compelled the government to publicly disclose the agreements underpinning the project.
The US Embassy in Kenya has previously moved to calm community fears, asserting that the bio-isolation facility presents no threat to neighboring populations and is part of broader regional efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak.
The demonstrations have already proven deadly — police and protest organizers have previously confirmed that two people were killed during earlier unrest tied to the facility.
Businesses shuttered across parts of the town as anti-riot officers confronted crowds attempting to march toward the contested site. Dense plumes of tear gas swept through Nanyuki's streets, enveloping a nearby mosque and scattering protesters through commercial districts.
Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, speaking to reporters, disclosed that local leaders were kept entirely in the dark before construction commenced — raising pointed questions about government transparency and community consultation. He confirmed that county officials, elected representatives, and the county government only became aware of the project once work was already underway.
Residents and local leaders pledged to sustain their opposition, contending the facility endangers public safety, threatens the region's tourism sector, and undermines local livelihoods. Protesters further accused authorities of flouting both community concerns and a judicial directive suspending the project.
The facility sits within Laikipia Air Base, approximately 8 kilometers — about 5 miles — from Nanyuki, which itself lies roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Nairobi.
Tuesday's unrest unfolded in direct defiance of a High Court order that not only suspended the facility but also compelled the government to publicly disclose the agreements underpinning the project.
The US Embassy in Kenya has previously moved to calm community fears, asserting that the bio-isolation facility presents no threat to neighboring populations and is part of broader regional efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak.
The demonstrations have already proven deadly — police and protest organizers have previously confirmed that two people were killed during earlier unrest tied to the facility.
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