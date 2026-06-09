403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sanders Pledges Opposition to Defense Bill Measure
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders said Monday that he intends to strongly oppose a provision in the annual defense authorization bill that would significantly expand cooperation between the American and Israeli defense sectors.
Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, Sanders argued that the United States should not continue providing military support to Israel and specifically criticized Section 224 of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
The provision would require the US Defense Secretary to appoint an executive agent responsible for coordinating defense-related cooperation between the two countries. The measure covers areas including joint research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial collaboration in defense technologies.
"That is a provision which I will very strongly oppose," Sanders said.
His speech was briefly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators before he turned to the conflict in Gaza. One protester accused Israel of committing genocide and apartheid and questioned continued US support for the country.
In response, Sanders highlighted his efforts in the Senate to halt US military assistance to Israel.
"I hope most people in this room know — I led the effort in the United States Senate to end US military aid to Israel," Sanders said.
Addressing the war in Gaza, he added: "I think what happened in Gaza is, in fact — and I say this reluctantly — genocide. The suffering of the Palestinian people exists today."
The senator also argued that broader changes are needed in Washington’s approach to the region.
"It's not just the right-wing extremist racist government of Israel," he said. "Our policy for the Middle East needs some fundamental changes."
The remarks reflect growing debate within US politics over military aid to Israel, defense cooperation between the two countries, and the broader direction of American policy in the Middle East.
Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, Sanders argued that the United States should not continue providing military support to Israel and specifically criticized Section 224 of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
The provision would require the US Defense Secretary to appoint an executive agent responsible for coordinating defense-related cooperation between the two countries. The measure covers areas including joint research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial collaboration in defense technologies.
"That is a provision which I will very strongly oppose," Sanders said.
His speech was briefly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators before he turned to the conflict in Gaza. One protester accused Israel of committing genocide and apartheid and questioned continued US support for the country.
In response, Sanders highlighted his efforts in the Senate to halt US military assistance to Israel.
"I hope most people in this room know — I led the effort in the United States Senate to end US military aid to Israel," Sanders said.
Addressing the war in Gaza, he added: "I think what happened in Gaza is, in fact — and I say this reluctantly — genocide. The suffering of the Palestinian people exists today."
The senator also argued that broader changes are needed in Washington’s approach to the region.
"It's not just the right-wing extremist racist government of Israel," he said. "Our policy for the Middle East needs some fundamental changes."
The remarks reflect growing debate within US politics over military aid to Israel, defense cooperation between the two countries, and the broader direction of American policy in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment