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Senegal Squad Reportedly Subjected to Heightened Security Screening Upon US Arrival
(MENAFN) Members of Senegal national football team appeared to undergo extensive security checks after arriving in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to video footage circulating on social media.
The video was shared on X by football journalist Micky Jnr and appeared to show several Senegal players standing near their luggage on an airport tarmac shortly after landing.
The footage showed security personnel conducting inspections before the players were transported into the terminal. In one clip, a player appeared to undergo a hand-held security screening while standing with his arms extended.
No official explanation for the screening was immediately available. Neither Senegalese football authorities, FIFA, nor US officials had publicly commented on the footage at the time of the reports.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Senegal among the nations competing in the tournament.
While the video has generated discussion online, the exact circumstances surrounding the security procedures and whether they differed from standard arrival protocols have not been officially confirmed.
The video was shared on X by football journalist Micky Jnr and appeared to show several Senegal players standing near their luggage on an airport tarmac shortly after landing.
The footage showed security personnel conducting inspections before the players were transported into the terminal. In one clip, a player appeared to undergo a hand-held security screening while standing with his arms extended.
No official explanation for the screening was immediately available. Neither Senegalese football authorities, FIFA, nor US officials had publicly commented on the footage at the time of the reports.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Senegal among the nations competing in the tournament.
While the video has generated discussion online, the exact circumstances surrounding the security procedures and whether they differed from standard arrival protocols have not been officially confirmed.
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