Air Defense Systems And Gripen Jets For Ukraine: Zelensky Meets With Swedish PM In Tallinn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian president announced this on Telegram.

“During my meeting with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed the outcomes of my recent visit to Sweden and the implementation of the agreements on Gripen fighter jets. It was an important meeting that significantly strengthened our cooperation. Thank you, Sweden,” Zelensky said.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties coordinated their contacts for the near future. Special attention was paid to strengthening Ukraine's air defense, specifically to finding ways to obtain air defense systems and missiles for them.

The president also briefed the Swedish prime minister on the E3–Ukraine leaders' meeting and on contacts with the U.S. president's envoys regarding our efforts to achieve peace.

Zelensky discusses Drone Deal and anti-ballistic missile program with Orpo

The meeting also addressed European integration processes.“We aim to open all six negotiating clusters in June–July. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for reaffirming his support in this regard,” Zelensky concluded.

As previously reported, on May 28 in Uppsala, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson initiated a large-scale defense agreement that provides for the purchase of 20 Swedish Gripen E/F fighter jets. Ukraine plans to allocate 2.5 billion euros for this from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan. Once this agreement is implemented, Sweden will transfer 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets to Ukraine as part of bilateral aid.

Photo: Office of the President