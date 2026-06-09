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World Cup Referee Denied US Entry Days Before Tournament
(MENAFN) A Somali football referee selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was reportedly turned away at a US port of entry over the weekend — just days before the tournament's kickoff — in an incident that has drawn no official response from FIFA, Somali authorities, or US officials.
Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who made history as the first Somali referee ever appointed to a FIFA World Cup, was traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials ahead of the tournament. He was reportedly denied entry upon arrival and returned to Istanbul on Sunday, according to local media and social media reports.
The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, said on Friday it had facilitated Artan's travel on a diplomatic passport, according to circulating reports. The reasons behind his denial of entry remain officially undisclosed.
The Head of Referees at the Somalia Football Association has since formally raised the matter with FIFA, which reportedly acknowledged the incident and pledged to respond as soon as possible — though no public statement has been issued by any party.
The case has drawn attention to a sweeping travel restriction signed by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, which states: "The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended."
Artan's credentials made him one of the tournament's most notable officiating appointments. He was recently honored as Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, an event organized by the Confederation of African Football — capping a rise that had positioned him as a trailblazer for Somali football on the world stage.
Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who made history as the first Somali referee ever appointed to a FIFA World Cup, was traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials ahead of the tournament. He was reportedly denied entry upon arrival and returned to Istanbul on Sunday, according to local media and social media reports.
The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, said on Friday it had facilitated Artan's travel on a diplomatic passport, according to circulating reports. The reasons behind his denial of entry remain officially undisclosed.
The Head of Referees at the Somalia Football Association has since formally raised the matter with FIFA, which reportedly acknowledged the incident and pledged to respond as soon as possible — though no public statement has been issued by any party.
The case has drawn attention to a sweeping travel restriction signed by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, which states: "The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended."
Artan's credentials made him one of the tournament's most notable officiating appointments. He was recently honored as Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, an event organized by the Confederation of African Football — capping a rise that had positioned him as a trailblazer for Somali football on the world stage.
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