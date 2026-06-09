403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Journalists Report Dozens of Israeli Violations in May
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said it recorded dozens of alleged violations against journalists by Israeli forces during the month of May.
According to reports, the syndicate stated in a Monday announcement that it documented 55 separate incidents it attributes to Israeli actions, which it says have restricted press freedom and hindered journalists from carrying out their work.
The group said the incidents included injuries from live fire while journalists were reporting in the field, as well as arrests, detentions, and obstruction of media coverage.
It also reported cases of direct gunfire aimed at journalists, along with the use of tear gas and stun grenades during coverage of events.
Additional incidents cited include confiscation of journalistic equipment, physical assaults on reporters, and restrictions preventing journalists from accessing certain locations, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
The syndicate also reported the closure of a media outlet, the summoning and interrogation of journalists, and at least one case in which a journalist was brought before a court.
It described the pattern as part of a broader effort to limit media work and restrict the documentation of events on the ground.
According to reports, the syndicate stated in a Monday announcement that it documented 55 separate incidents it attributes to Israeli actions, which it says have restricted press freedom and hindered journalists from carrying out their work.
The group said the incidents included injuries from live fire while journalists were reporting in the field, as well as arrests, detentions, and obstruction of media coverage.
It also reported cases of direct gunfire aimed at journalists, along with the use of tear gas and stun grenades during coverage of events.
Additional incidents cited include confiscation of journalistic equipment, physical assaults on reporters, and restrictions preventing journalists from accessing certain locations, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
The syndicate also reported the closure of a media outlet, the summoning and interrogation of journalists, and at least one case in which a journalist was brought before a court.
It described the pattern as part of a broader effort to limit media work and restrict the documentation of events on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment