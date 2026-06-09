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Turkish Stocks End Monday Up
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark equity index climbed firmly on Monday, with the BIST 100 closing at 13,860.59 points — a gain of 166.40 points, or 1.22%, from the previous session.
The index opened at 13,590.16 points and swung between a session low of 13,580.41 and a high of 13,922.93, ultimately settling near the upper end of its daily range — a signal of sustained buying momentum throughout the trading day.
Breadth favored bulls, with 62 stocks advancing against 35 decliners among listed shares.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.53 trillion Turkish liras (roughly $294.77 billion), with daily trading volume reaching 171.5 billion liras (approximately $3.72 billion).
In currency markets, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 46.1020, the euro/lira at 53.2680, and the British pound/lira at 61.5855 at the close of trading.
On the commodities front, as of 6:20 PM local time (1520 GMT), gold was trading at $4,331.85 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were priced at $94.70 per barrel — a level that continues to reflect elevated energy market tensions amid ongoing regional conflict.
The index opened at 13,590.16 points and swung between a session low of 13,580.41 and a high of 13,922.93, ultimately settling near the upper end of its daily range — a signal of sustained buying momentum throughout the trading day.
Breadth favored bulls, with 62 stocks advancing against 35 decliners among listed shares.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.53 trillion Turkish liras (roughly $294.77 billion), with daily trading volume reaching 171.5 billion liras (approximately $3.72 billion).
In currency markets, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 46.1020, the euro/lira at 53.2680, and the British pound/lira at 61.5855 at the close of trading.
On the commodities front, as of 6:20 PM local time (1520 GMT), gold was trading at $4,331.85 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were priced at $94.70 per barrel — a level that continues to reflect elevated energy market tensions amid ongoing regional conflict.
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