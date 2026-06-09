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Armenia Begins Parliamentary Voting Amid Contest Between Ruling party
(MENAFN) Armenia opened polling stations on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) for its parliamentary elections, according to state media reports.
Roughly 2.5 million citizens are eligible to vote in the election to choose members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, currently holds 69 seats following a snap election held in 2018.
Authorities have set up 2,005 polling stations across the country. Voting will remain open until 8 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), after which counting is expected to begin.
A total of 16 political parties and two electoral alliances are participating, including the ruling Civil Contract party.
The main opposition challenge comes from the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and the Strong Armenia party, a newly established political force headed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on allegations of inciting an attempted coup.
The election is being closely watched as a contest between the incumbent government and a fragmented opposition seeking to reshape the country’s parliamentary balance.
Roughly 2.5 million citizens are eligible to vote in the election to choose members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, currently holds 69 seats following a snap election held in 2018.
Authorities have set up 2,005 polling stations across the country. Voting will remain open until 8 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), after which counting is expected to begin.
A total of 16 political parties and two electoral alliances are participating, including the ruling Civil Contract party.
The main opposition challenge comes from the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, and the Strong Armenia party, a newly established political force headed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on allegations of inciting an attempted coup.
The election is being closely watched as a contest between the incumbent government and a fragmented opposition seeking to reshape the country’s parliamentary balance.
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