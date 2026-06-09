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Iran Vows Region Will 'Become Hell' if Israel, US Strike Again
(MENAFN) Senior Iranian officials issued stark warnings Monday that Tehran would retaliate decisively against any renewed Israeli aggression, as both sides stepped back from a fresh round of strikes while leaving the underlying conflict unresolved.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, posting on US social media platform X, said Iran's response had fundamentally altered what he described as the gulf between a ceasefire on paper and repeated violations on the ground. "As long as there is no genuine will for confidence-building, Iran's response will remain the same," Qalibaf said.
The warnings intensified further from the country's top security body. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr cautioned against what he characterized as further provocations by a "US-Israeli alliance." "If the Zionist-American alliance makes another mistake, the region will become hell for them," Zolghadr said in a message carried by a news agency.
The escalation was triggered on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in defiance of an active ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel. Israel responded with multiple waves of airstrikes against Iranian territory.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced a halt to its offensive against Israel, while issuing a pointed warning that continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon would draw a "crushing" response. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had similarly agreed to suspend airstrikes on Iran — though its military campaign in southern Lebanon was said to be ongoing.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, posting on US social media platform X, said Iran's response had fundamentally altered what he described as the gulf between a ceasefire on paper and repeated violations on the ground. "As long as there is no genuine will for confidence-building, Iran's response will remain the same," Qalibaf said.
The warnings intensified further from the country's top security body. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr cautioned against what he characterized as further provocations by a "US-Israeli alliance." "If the Zionist-American alliance makes another mistake, the region will become hell for them," Zolghadr said in a message carried by a news agency.
The escalation was triggered on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in defiance of an active ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel. Israel responded with multiple waves of airstrikes against Iranian territory.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced a halt to its offensive against Israel, while issuing a pointed warning that continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon would draw a "crushing" response. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had similarly agreed to suspend airstrikes on Iran — though its military campaign in southern Lebanon was said to be ongoing.
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