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Russia Says India May Turn to Arctic Shipping Route Amid Hormuz Disruptions
(MENAFN) India is considering greater use of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) through the Arctic Ocean as instability in the Strait of Hormuz disrupts traditional maritime trade routes, a Russian minister has said, according to reports.
Alexey Chekunkov, Russia’s Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, stated during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that shifting conditions in key shipping chokepoints are encouraging countries like India to explore alternative logistics corridors. He suggested that existing maritime links between Vladivostok and Chennai could be expanded into a broader Russia–India sea transport corridor, eventually connecting Indian markets with Europe via the Arctic route.
The NSR, which runs along Russia’s northern coastline through Arctic waters, is promoted by Moscow as a shorter alternative shipping lane between East Asia and Europe. Russian authorities have been investing heavily in its infrastructure, aiming to develop it into a major international trade corridor.
According to reports, the route could significantly reduce shipping distance—by up to 40%—and shorten transit times by roughly two weeks compared to traditional passages such as the Suez Canal. These potential efficiencies are seen as a key factor in increasing interest from trading partners.
Chekunkov said India has shown strong interest in the route’s development and highlighted cooperation potential in shipbuilding and Arctic-capable fleet expansion. He also pointed to ongoing Russian-Indian collaboration in container shipping as part of a broader effort to strengthen northern logistics networks.
India is reportedly already involved in building non-nuclear ice-class vessels capable of operating in Arctic conditions, supporting future use of the route.
The minister also noted that recent instability in maritime corridors, including tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, has made alternative routes more attractive for major importers such as India.
According to reports, Russia’s energy sector has already begun using the NSR for cargo deliveries, including shipments of liquefied natural gas to Asia, demonstrating its growing operational role. Russian officials argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and Indian industry see strategic value in expanding trade with Russia’s Far East, given its long-term logistical and economic potential.
Alexey Chekunkov, Russia’s Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, stated during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that shifting conditions in key shipping chokepoints are encouraging countries like India to explore alternative logistics corridors. He suggested that existing maritime links between Vladivostok and Chennai could be expanded into a broader Russia–India sea transport corridor, eventually connecting Indian markets with Europe via the Arctic route.
The NSR, which runs along Russia’s northern coastline through Arctic waters, is promoted by Moscow as a shorter alternative shipping lane between East Asia and Europe. Russian authorities have been investing heavily in its infrastructure, aiming to develop it into a major international trade corridor.
According to reports, the route could significantly reduce shipping distance—by up to 40%—and shorten transit times by roughly two weeks compared to traditional passages such as the Suez Canal. These potential efficiencies are seen as a key factor in increasing interest from trading partners.
Chekunkov said India has shown strong interest in the route’s development and highlighted cooperation potential in shipbuilding and Arctic-capable fleet expansion. He also pointed to ongoing Russian-Indian collaboration in container shipping as part of a broader effort to strengthen northern logistics networks.
India is reportedly already involved in building non-nuclear ice-class vessels capable of operating in Arctic conditions, supporting future use of the route.
The minister also noted that recent instability in maritime corridors, including tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, has made alternative routes more attractive for major importers such as India.
According to reports, Russia’s energy sector has already begun using the NSR for cargo deliveries, including shipments of liquefied natural gas to Asia, demonstrating its growing operational role. Russian officials argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and Indian industry see strategic value in expanding trade with Russia’s Far East, given its long-term logistical and economic potential.
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