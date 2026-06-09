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US Slaps Visa Bans on Over100 Nicaragua Officials
(MENAFN) The US State Department announced visa restrictions Monday targeting more than 100 Nicaraguan government officials and their relatives, holding the Managua regime directly accountable for the death of imprisoned indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera.
"The United States will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship's responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.
Rubio singled out already-sanctioned official Lumberto Campbell Hooker, alleging he played a direct role in denying Rivera access to necessary medical care while in custody and later prevented his family from burying his remains.
The sweeping action dramatically expands the Washington's pressure campaign against Managua. "With this new set of restrictions, the US government has now taken steps to impose visa restrictions on over 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members for their complicit role in Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega's dictatorship," the statement said.
Rivera, a veteran indigenous rights activist and political leader who endured years of detention under the Nicaraguan state, died at 73.
The move marks one of the most significant escalations in US-Nicaragua tensions in recent months, as the Ortega-Murillo government faces mounting international condemnation over its treatment of political prisoners and suppression of opposition voices.
"The United States will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship's responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.
Rubio singled out already-sanctioned official Lumberto Campbell Hooker, alleging he played a direct role in denying Rivera access to necessary medical care while in custody and later prevented his family from burying his remains.
The sweeping action dramatically expands the Washington's pressure campaign against Managua. "With this new set of restrictions, the US government has now taken steps to impose visa restrictions on over 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members for their complicit role in Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega's dictatorship," the statement said.
Rivera, a veteran indigenous rights activist and political leader who endured years of detention under the Nicaraguan state, died at 73.
The move marks one of the most significant escalations in US-Nicaragua tensions in recent months, as the Ortega-Murillo government faces mounting international condemnation over its treatment of political prisoners and suppression of opposition voices.
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