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Xi is Scheduled to Travel to North Korea
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to travel to North Korea next week for an official state visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to announcements from both countries.
Reports indicate that the visit is planned for June 8-9. While the confirmation was issued by official channels in both nations, no additional information has been released regarding the topics expected to be discussed during the trip.
This will mark Xi’s first visit to Pyongyang since 2019. Kim, meanwhile, traveled to Beijing in September of last year, where he attended commemorative events alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.
The upcoming visit follows a period of intense diplomatic activity for Beijing. In recent weeks, Xi held separate high-level meetings with both Putin and US President Donald Trump in the Chinese capital. Trump's trip took place in mid-May, while Putin’s visit occurred several days later. Although both leaders received similar ceremonial receptions, the meetings reflected Beijing’s distinct relationships with Washington and Moscow.
According to reports, Xi and Putin oversaw the signing of more than 40 agreements covering sectors such as commerce, technology, and media cooperation. During the visit, Xi described bilateral relations as having reached “the highest level in history.” The two countries also agreed to prolong a friendship treaty that was originally concluded in 2001.
By contrast, Xi’s discussions with Trump did not produce any major public signing ceremonies or formal agreements. Reports suggested that China agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and made verbal commitments to increase imports of American soybeans and other agricultural products. However, official Chinese coverage placed relatively little emphasis on announcing significant new deals.
China and North Korea have maintained close political and diplomatic relations since the Korean War. Beijing continues to be Pyongyang’s largest economic partner and has consistently advocated dialogue as the preferred approach to issues on the Korean Peninsula. China has also repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions and the use of military pressure as tools for resolving regional disputes.
Reports indicate that the visit is planned for June 8-9. While the confirmation was issued by official channels in both nations, no additional information has been released regarding the topics expected to be discussed during the trip.
This will mark Xi’s first visit to Pyongyang since 2019. Kim, meanwhile, traveled to Beijing in September of last year, where he attended commemorative events alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.
The upcoming visit follows a period of intense diplomatic activity for Beijing. In recent weeks, Xi held separate high-level meetings with both Putin and US President Donald Trump in the Chinese capital. Trump's trip took place in mid-May, while Putin’s visit occurred several days later. Although both leaders received similar ceremonial receptions, the meetings reflected Beijing’s distinct relationships with Washington and Moscow.
According to reports, Xi and Putin oversaw the signing of more than 40 agreements covering sectors such as commerce, technology, and media cooperation. During the visit, Xi described bilateral relations as having reached “the highest level in history.” The two countries also agreed to prolong a friendship treaty that was originally concluded in 2001.
By contrast, Xi’s discussions with Trump did not produce any major public signing ceremonies or formal agreements. Reports suggested that China agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and made verbal commitments to increase imports of American soybeans and other agricultural products. However, official Chinese coverage placed relatively little emphasis on announcing significant new deals.
China and North Korea have maintained close political and diplomatic relations since the Korean War. Beijing continues to be Pyongyang’s largest economic partner and has consistently advocated dialogue as the preferred approach to issues on the Korean Peninsula. China has also repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions and the use of military pressure as tools for resolving regional disputes.
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