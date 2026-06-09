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PSB Expands Presence in New Russian Regions, Abroad
(MENAFN) Russia’s PSB bank has been actively developing infrastructure in the country’s recently incorporated regions since June 2022, playing a major role in the financial landscape there, according to Deputy Chairman Mikhail Dorofeev.
“We now have 456 offices... Our clients include almost 3 million individuals and more than 110,000 legal entities. Over this period, we have built a Russian banking system there,” Dorofeev said, highlighting the bank’s rapid expansion.
Currently, PSB operates in 147 localities across all four new regions, including areas considered risky. “In such dangerous areas as Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka, offices are open,” he noted.
On the international front, Dorofeev discussed the A7 platform, which facilitates cross-border financial transactions, describing it as an example of successful public-private collaboration.
“The main currencies in our payments are the yuan, the dirham, and the ruble. By the end of 2025, the turnover of the Russian ruble and the currencies of friendly states exceeded 85%,” he added.
Africa has also been identified as a strategic focus for PSB, with plans to establish offices in 20 countries on the continent over the next two years.
Regarding the integration of artificial intelligence in the bank’s operations, Dorofeev emphasized that AI is considered a support tool rather than a replacement for human staff. He explained that AI primarily assists with handling large volumes of data but is also applied to routine tasks such as preparing simple documents and managing call center operations.
“We now have 456 offices... Our clients include almost 3 million individuals and more than 110,000 legal entities. Over this period, we have built a Russian banking system there,” Dorofeev said, highlighting the bank’s rapid expansion.
Currently, PSB operates in 147 localities across all four new regions, including areas considered risky. “In such dangerous areas as Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka, offices are open,” he noted.
On the international front, Dorofeev discussed the A7 platform, which facilitates cross-border financial transactions, describing it as an example of successful public-private collaboration.
“The main currencies in our payments are the yuan, the dirham, and the ruble. By the end of 2025, the turnover of the Russian ruble and the currencies of friendly states exceeded 85%,” he added.
Africa has also been identified as a strategic focus for PSB, with plans to establish offices in 20 countries on the continent over the next two years.
Regarding the integration of artificial intelligence in the bank’s operations, Dorofeev emphasized that AI is considered a support tool rather than a replacement for human staff. He explained that AI primarily assists with handling large volumes of data but is also applied to routine tasks such as preparing simple documents and managing call center operations.
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