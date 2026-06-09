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EU Eyes Expanded Naval Role in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly considering extending its existing Red Sea naval operation to include the Strait of Hormuz, potentially taking the lead in clearing mines in the vital shipping corridor, according to internal documents circulated within the bloc.
Currently, the EU’s “Operation Aspides,” launched in February 2024, conducts patrols across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and northwest Indian Ocean, providing escort services for commercial vessels and protecting them from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants.
The proposed expansion would place Aspides in the “primary role” for mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, supplementing efforts led by a temporary French-British coalition, as outlined in the internal document from the EU’s diplomatic service under foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Any enlargement of the mission would need unanimous approval from all 27 member states.
The Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran’s coast, is a critical passage for global oil and LNG shipments and has been a focal point of Middle East tensions since US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Maritime activity in the region has been heavily disrupted, with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating a fragile ceasefire reached in April.
Brussels has previously turned down US President Donald Trump’s request for European assistance in securing the strait. Kallas emphasized that the EU had “no appetite” for enlarging Operation Aspides, asserting that “this is not Europe’s war.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized European NATO allies for not participating in the conflict, suggesting that the US could reconsider its position in the military alliance. Subsequently, the UK and France announced plans for a “multi-national mission to protect freedom of navigation as soon as conditions allow.”
Tensions remain high, with the US and Iran exchanging missile strikes in recent days, while talks concerning Tehran’s nuclear program and the strategic status of Hormuz continue to stall.
Currently, the EU’s “Operation Aspides,” launched in February 2024, conducts patrols across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and northwest Indian Ocean, providing escort services for commercial vessels and protecting them from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants.
The proposed expansion would place Aspides in the “primary role” for mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, supplementing efforts led by a temporary French-British coalition, as outlined in the internal document from the EU’s diplomatic service under foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Any enlargement of the mission would need unanimous approval from all 27 member states.
The Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran’s coast, is a critical passage for global oil and LNG shipments and has been a focal point of Middle East tensions since US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Maritime activity in the region has been heavily disrupted, with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating a fragile ceasefire reached in April.
Brussels has previously turned down US President Donald Trump’s request for European assistance in securing the strait. Kallas emphasized that the EU had “no appetite” for enlarging Operation Aspides, asserting that “this is not Europe’s war.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized European NATO allies for not participating in the conflict, suggesting that the US could reconsider its position in the military alliance. Subsequently, the UK and France announced plans for a “multi-national mission to protect freedom of navigation as soon as conditions allow.”
Tensions remain high, with the US and Iran exchanging missile strikes in recent days, while talks concerning Tehran’s nuclear program and the strategic status of Hormuz continue to stall.
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