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Iran's Quds Force Vows New Security Belt from Hormuz to Red Sea
(MENAFN) The supreme commander of Iran's Quds Force declared Monday that a "new security belt" would span from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Gulf to the Red Sea, in a sweeping show of regional ambition amid sharply escalating tensions.
According to an official news agency, Esmail Qaani pointed to recent operations by allied groups across the region as evidence of deepening coordination within what Iran describes as the "resistance front."
"The timely and powerful action of heroic Yemen shows the wisdom of the resistance front. If necessary, others will also join," he said.
Qaani issued a direct warning that continued Israeli and US activity in the region would draw retaliatory action from aligned forces.
"The provocations of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will be met with a reaction from the united resistance front," he said.
He further cautioned that resistance-aligned fighters were already positioned in proximity to critical maritime chokepoints.
"Borderless fighters are overlooking your transit chokepoints. Continue your aggression and they will seize you by the throat," he warned.
Qaani's remarks landed against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating regional security. Tensions boiled over Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in violation of an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory missiles toward northern Israel. Israel responded with successive waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran answered with further missile salvos.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced it was suspending its strikes on Israel, though it warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli attacks on Lebanon persist. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had similarly agreed to pause its airstrikes on Iran — while signaling it would press ahead with military operations in southern Lebanon.
The current flare-up traces back to late February, when US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran set off a chain of retaliatory exchanges across the region. A temporary ceasefire brokered on April 8 subsequently unraveled, as disputes over its implementation and fresh regional developments brought negotiations to a standstill.
According to an official news agency, Esmail Qaani pointed to recent operations by allied groups across the region as evidence of deepening coordination within what Iran describes as the "resistance front."
"The timely and powerful action of heroic Yemen shows the wisdom of the resistance front. If necessary, others will also join," he said.
Qaani issued a direct warning that continued Israeli and US activity in the region would draw retaliatory action from aligned forces.
"The provocations of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will be met with a reaction from the united resistance front," he said.
He further cautioned that resistance-aligned fighters were already positioned in proximity to critical maritime chokepoints.
"Borderless fighters are overlooking your transit chokepoints. Continue your aggression and they will seize you by the throat," he warned.
Qaani's remarks landed against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating regional security. Tensions boiled over Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in violation of an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory missiles toward northern Israel. Israel responded with successive waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran answered with further missile salvos.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced it was suspending its strikes on Israel, though it warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli attacks on Lebanon persist. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had similarly agreed to pause its airstrikes on Iran — while signaling it would press ahead with military operations in southern Lebanon.
The current flare-up traces back to late February, when US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran set off a chain of retaliatory exchanges across the region. A temporary ceasefire brokered on April 8 subsequently unraveled, as disputes over its implementation and fresh regional developments brought negotiations to a standstill.
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