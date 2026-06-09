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Netherlands Plans Ban on Child Vlogging Under Fifteen
(MENAFN) The Dutch government is preparing legislation that would prohibit the commercial use of children under the age of 15 in online video content, amid concerns over child influencers and family vlogging practices.
According to reports, a broadcaster said on Monday that the proposed law would bring monetized online content featuring children under the scope of the Child Labour Act. This would allow authorities to issue fines and, in serious cases, pursue criminal penalties.
Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Eddy van Hijum Aartsen informed parliament that recent studies suggest children featured in monetized vlogs may face pressure, exposure risks, and potential harm to their reputation.
He also warned that sustained online exposure could negatively affect children’s self-image and mental health, potentially contributing to longer-term psychological consequences.
“Given the serious risks, clear rules are necessary,” Aartsen said, adding that the government is reviewing how commercial or business-style content involving minors can be regulated more strictly.
Officials also noted that existing regulations contain enforcement gaps, particularly in proving employment relationships between parents and sponsors or platforms benefiting from child-centered content.
According to reports, a broadcaster said on Monday that the proposed law would bring monetized online content featuring children under the scope of the Child Labour Act. This would allow authorities to issue fines and, in serious cases, pursue criminal penalties.
Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Eddy van Hijum Aartsen informed parliament that recent studies suggest children featured in monetized vlogs may face pressure, exposure risks, and potential harm to their reputation.
He also warned that sustained online exposure could negatively affect children’s self-image and mental health, potentially contributing to longer-term psychological consequences.
“Given the serious risks, clear rules are necessary,” Aartsen said, adding that the government is reviewing how commercial or business-style content involving minors can be regulated more strictly.
Officials also noted that existing regulations contain enforcement gaps, particularly in proving employment relationships between parents and sponsors or platforms benefiting from child-centered content.
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