403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Appoints Ghana's Wosornu as UNHCR Protection Commissioner
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Edem Wosornu of Ghana as assistant high commissioner for protection at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), according to a statement released Monday.
Wosornu will step into the role vacated by Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka. Both Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees extended their appreciation for Menikdiwela's dedicated service to the global refugee cause, the UN spokesperson's office confirmed.
Wosornu currently serves as director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and chairs the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group.
"She brings to the position over two decades of experience in humanitarian affairs, including extensive leadership roles in emergency response and operational coordination," the statement said.
Prior to her present role, Wosornu held a succession of senior positions both at UN headquarters and in field operations with OCHA.
Her UN career traces back to its earliest roots — beginning as an intern at the very agency she is now set to help lead, the UNHCR. Earlier in her professional life, she also gained experience in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom.
Wosornu will step into the role vacated by Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka. Both Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees extended their appreciation for Menikdiwela's dedicated service to the global refugee cause, the UN spokesperson's office confirmed.
Wosornu currently serves as director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and chairs the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group.
"She brings to the position over two decades of experience in humanitarian affairs, including extensive leadership roles in emergency response and operational coordination," the statement said.
Prior to her present role, Wosornu held a succession of senior positions both at UN headquarters and in field operations with OCHA.
Her UN career traces back to its earliest roots — beginning as an intern at the very agency she is now set to help lead, the UNHCR. Earlier in her professional life, she also gained experience in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment