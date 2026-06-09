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UN Says Ukraine War Now Deadlier Than Any Point Since 2022
(MENAFN) A senior United Nations official delivered a grave assessment Monday, declaring that the conflict in Ukraine has reached its most lethal threshold since Russia launched its full-scale invasion over three years ago.
"The war in Ukraine is deadlier today than at any point since the start of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion in 2022. Each succeeding year of the war has recorded more civilians killed than the previous one," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told a Security Council meeting.
DiCarlo pointed to a series of devastating recent strikes as evidence of the conflict's intensifying brutality, singling out a June 1 missile and drone assault that simultaneously targeted multiple Ukrainian cities. Local authorities reported the attack killed and wounded dozens of people, tore through residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and energy infrastructure, and drove tens of thousands of Kyiv residents underground in search of shelter.
While acknowledging the UN's inability to independently verify every battlefield report, DiCarlo said the overall trajectory of the conflict is unmistakably "intensifying."
The cumulative human toll has been staggering. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented more than 15,000 confirmed civilian deaths and nearly 45,000 injuries since hostilities began — a count that includes thousands of children.
"The actual figures are likely significantly higher," she said.
DiCarlo pressed all parties to step back from the battlefield and pursue a negotiated path forward.
"It is not too late to re-engage in dialogue and negotiations in good faith. The long-term security and stability of Europe depend on concerted and inclusive diplomatic efforts to end this war," she said.
She further demanded an "immediate, full, and unconditional" ceasefire grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law.
"Such a ceasefire would save lives, alleviate suffering, and create the space necessary for diplomatic efforts towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace," DiCarlo said, reaffirming that the UN remains fully committed to advancing "this important objective."
"The war in Ukraine is deadlier today than at any point since the start of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion in 2022. Each succeeding year of the war has recorded more civilians killed than the previous one," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told a Security Council meeting.
DiCarlo pointed to a series of devastating recent strikes as evidence of the conflict's intensifying brutality, singling out a June 1 missile and drone assault that simultaneously targeted multiple Ukrainian cities. Local authorities reported the attack killed and wounded dozens of people, tore through residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and energy infrastructure, and drove tens of thousands of Kyiv residents underground in search of shelter.
While acknowledging the UN's inability to independently verify every battlefield report, DiCarlo said the overall trajectory of the conflict is unmistakably "intensifying."
The cumulative human toll has been staggering. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented more than 15,000 confirmed civilian deaths and nearly 45,000 injuries since hostilities began — a count that includes thousands of children.
"The actual figures are likely significantly higher," she said.
DiCarlo pressed all parties to step back from the battlefield and pursue a negotiated path forward.
"It is not too late to re-engage in dialogue and negotiations in good faith. The long-term security and stability of Europe depend on concerted and inclusive diplomatic efforts to end this war," she said.
She further demanded an "immediate, full, and unconditional" ceasefire grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law.
"Such a ceasefire would save lives, alleviate suffering, and create the space necessary for diplomatic efforts towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace," DiCarlo said, reaffirming that the UN remains fully committed to advancing "this important objective."
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