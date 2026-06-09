Brazil Market Lifts 2026 Selic Bet To 13.50%

Key Facts

-The June 8 Focus survey lifted the median 2026 Selic forecast from 13.25% to 13.50%, the first increase after a stretch of stability.

-The 2027 Selic forecast also rose, from 11.25% to 11.50%, while 2028 and 2029 held at 10.00%.

-The 2026 IPCA inflation estimate climbed from 5.09% to 5.11%, its 13th straight weekly rise and four weeks ago it stood at 4.91%.

-The forecast sits above the 4.50% upper limit of the official target, whose center is 3.00%.

-The 2026 growth forecast edged up from 1.90% to 1.91%; the year-end dollar call eased to R$5.15 ($1 buys roughly five reais).

-The weekly survey aggregates the views of well over 100 banks and consultancies and feeds directly into central-bank rate decisions.

Brazil's financial market has nudged its year-end forecast for the benchmark Selic rate up to 13.50%, the first upward move after weeks of stability, as a stubborn climb in inflation expectations convinces investors that borrowing costs will stay high for longer.

The Banco Central do Brasil publishes its Focus survey every Monday, gathering rate, inflation, growth and currency projections from more than a hundred financial institutions. The June 8 edition raised the median forecast for the year-end benchmark rate by a quarter point, the first such move after a run of unchanged readings.

The forecast for the following year rose by the same margin. Analysts now see the rate ending 2027 half a point higher than they did the prior week, while the projections for 2028 and 2029 were left untouched at ten percent.

For a foreign reader, the takeaway is simple. The market is no longer betting that Brazil can cut interest rates quickly this year, and that repricing carries real consequences for everything from mortgage costs and car loans to the returns available on Brazilian government bonds.

The driver behind the higher rate call is inflation, and the median estimate for consumer prices this year rose again for a thirteenth weekly increase in a row, sitting well above the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band. Four weeks ago the same figure was noticeably lower, which underlines how quickly the outlook has soured and why economists have grown more cautious about the timing of any relief.

Much of the pressure is external. A jump in global oil prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East has fed through to fuel and energy costs, and economists expect that to keep filtering into the broader price index over the coming months.

There is a domestic side too, since demand has stayed firmer than many forecasters expected and that leaves the central bank with less room to relax policy even as growth slows. The combination of an outside shock and resilient household spending is precisely what keeps the inflation forecast pointing in the wrong direction, and it is the reason analysts have walked back their earlier hopes for a faster easing cycle this year.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Ibovespa · benchmark 168,669

-0.21% +24.30% over 12 months

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.19 -0.13%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +1.57% PETR4, PRIO3

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Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

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