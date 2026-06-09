Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil Market Lifts 2026 Selic Bet To 13.50%


2026-06-09 04:31:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MARKETS · MONETARY POLICY

Key Facts

-The June 8 Focus survey lifted the median 2026 Selic forecast from 13.25% to 13.50%, the first increase after a stretch of stability.

-The 2027 Selic forecast also rose, from 11.25% to 11.50%, while 2028 and 2029 held at 10.00%.

-The 2026 IPCA inflation estimate climbed from 5.09% to 5.11%, its 13th straight weekly rise and four weeks ago it stood at 4.91%.

-The forecast sits above the 4.50% upper limit of the official target, whose center is 3.00%.

-The 2026 growth forecast edged up from 1.90% to 1.91%; the year-end dollar call eased to R$5.15 ($1 buys roughly five reais).

-The weekly survey aggregates the views of well over 100 banks and consultancies and feeds directly into central-bank rate decisions.

Brazil's financial market has nudged its year-end forecast for the benchmark Selic rate up to 13.50%, the first upward move after weeks of stability, as a stubborn climb in inflation expectations convinces investors that borrowing costs will stay high for longer.

What the new Selic forecast says

The Banco Central do Brasil publishes its Focus survey every Monday, gathering rate, inflation, growth and currency projections from more than a hundred financial institutions. The June 8 edition raised the median forecast for the year-end benchmark rate by a quarter point, the first such move after a run of unchanged readings.

The forecast for the following year rose by the same margin. Analysts now see the rate ending 2027 half a point higher than they did the prior week, while the projections for 2028 and 2029 were left untouched at ten percent.

For a foreign reader, the takeaway is simple. The market is no longer betting that Brazil can cut interest rates quickly this year, and that repricing carries real consequences for everything from mortgage costs and car loans to the returns available on Brazilian government bonds.

Inflation expectations keep drifting up

The driver behind the higher rate call is inflation, and the median estimate for consumer prices this year rose again for a thirteenth weekly increase in a row, sitting well above the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band. Four weeks ago the same figure was noticeably lower, which underlines how quickly the outlook has soured and why economists have grown more cautious about the timing of any relief.

Much of the pressure is external. A jump in global oil prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East has fed through to fuel and energy costs, and economists expect that to keep filtering into the broader price index over the coming months.

There is a domestic side too, since demand has stayed firmer than many forecasters expected and that leaves the central bank with less room to relax policy even as growth slows. The combination of an outside shock and resilient household spending is precisely what keeps the inflation forecast pointing in the wrong direction, and it is the reason analysts have walked back their earlier hopes for a faster easing cycle this year.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Jun 9, 2026 · 05:16

Ibovespa · benchmark 168,669
-0.21% +24.30% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.19 -0.13%

EUR / BRL 5.99 +0.41%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 92.98 -1.35%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +1.57% PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials +1.31% WEGE3, RENT3

Materials +0.55% SUZB3

Utilities +0.25% ENEV3

Consumer Disc. -0.18% AZZA3

Mining -0.54% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Staples -0.56% ABEV3

Financials -0.99% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
168,669
-0.21%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
65,650
-0.74%

S&P IPSAChile
10,164
-1.06%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,112,024
+0.89%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,192.97
-1.58%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,937.73
+0.29%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,669 -0.21% +24.30% 169,019 - - -
USD/BRL 5.19 -0.13% -6.75% 5.19 5.19 5.18 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 41.22 +0.81% +41.31% 40.89 41.32 40.83 33,981,800
VALE3 78.07 -0.80% +46.50% 78.70 79.28 77.32 15,662,100
ITUB4 38.52 -0.80% +9.03% 38.83 39.08 38.43 23,088,400
BBDC4 17.20 -1.55% +8.59% 17.47 17.51 17.18 18,097,500
BBAS3 19.10 -0.37% -12.10% 19.17 19.34 19.10 15,270,400
B3SA3 15.22 -1.23% +15.65% 15.41 15.40 15.07 42,509,900
ABEV3 16.08 -0.56% +15.19% 16.17 16.23 15.95 18,018,600
WEGE3 44.00 +3.63% +2.71% 42.46 44.36 42.32 9,645,500
PRIO3 62.54 +2.32% +48.37% 61.12 62.62 61.38 5,961,800
SUZB3 41.97 +0.55% -21.65% 41.74 42.16 41.41 4,564,400
RENT3 40.17 -1.01% -7.99% 40.58 40.58 39.76 6,846,100
AZZA3 17.10 -0.18% -59.48% 17.13 17.55 16.98 1,872,000
CSNA3 5.90 -1.67% -28.92% 6.00 6.06 5.88 15,617,800
GGBR4 23.68 +0.85% +33.33% 23.48 23.89 23.34 8,309,100
ENEV3 23.95 +0.25% +75.07% 23.89 23.96 23.56 7,317,000

Largest moves today WEGE3
44.00
+3.63% PRIO3
62.54
+2.32% CSNA3
5.90
-1.67% BBDC4
17.20
-1.55% B3SA3
15.22
-1.23% RENT3
40.17
-1.01% GGBR4
23.68
+0.85% PETR4
41.22
+0.81%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.21%, with breadth negative - 6 of 15 names higher. Energy led, while Financials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Jun 2026 Chile's Stock Market Drops Onto the Line That Has Held All Year

Read →

Why a higher Selic matters beyond Brazil

Brazil already runs one of the highest real interest rates among large economies, meaning the gap between the policy rate and inflation is unusually wide. That gap is a magnet for global investors who borrow cheaply elsewhere and park money in Brazilian assets to capture the spread, a flow that tends to support the local currency.

The flip side is the cost at home, where high rates make credit expensive for households and crushing for heavily indebted companies, slowing the very growth that a softer policy stance would otherwise encourage. The survey's small upgrade to the growth forecast does little to ease that tension, since a quarter-point bump in the rate outlook weighs far more heavily on borrowers than a one-hundredth-of-a-point improvement in the expansion estimate.

The currency line in the survey moved the other way, with the year-end dollar forecast easing slightly. That reflects Brazil 's position as a commodity exporter, since higher oil and metal prices strengthen the trade balance and lend the real some support even while they push inflation higher.

Persistent upward revisions of this kind matter because the rate-setting committee watches them closely. When expectations refuse to fall, the bank's room to cut narrows, and the latest survey suggests that room has shrunk again.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Selic rate?

It is Brazil's benchmark overnight interest rate, the floor on which all other borrowing costs in the economy are built. It is the local equivalent of the US Fed funds rate.

What is the Focus survey?

It is a weekly poll of more than a hundred banks and consultancies run by the central bank. It tracks market expectations for inflation, interest rates, growth and the exchange rate.

Why is the inflation forecast above target?

A surge in global oil prices and firmer-than-expected domestic demand have lifted price expectations for a thirteenth straight week. The latest median sits above the upper limit of the official target band.

When does the central bank next decide on rates?

The rate-setting committee meets roughly every six weeks. The Focus survey feeds into each decision, and persistently high expectations make rapid cuts harder to justify.

Connected Coverage

Brazil Inflation Bets Rise 11th Week, Selic Seen at 13.25%

Brazil Has One of the World's Highest Real Interest Rates

Brazil's Selic Rate Explained: What Foreign Investors Need to Know

Read More from The Rio Times

    Brazil Fund Flows Swing Positive as High Rates Favor Fixed Income Gold and Silver Steady at Last, Clawing Back Toward the Line Gold Broke Bitcoin Steadies Above $63,000 as the Crash-Cause Debate Rages

MENAFN09062026007421016031ID1111231268



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search