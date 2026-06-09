Brazil Market Lifts 2026 Selic Bet To 13.50%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,669
|-0.21%
|+24.30%
|169,019
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.19
|-0.13%
|-6.75%
|5.19
|5.19
|5.18
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|41.22
|+0.81%
|+41.31%
|40.89
|41.32
|40.83
|33,981,800
|VALE3
|78.07
|-0.80%
|+46.50%
|78.70
|79.28
|77.32
|15,662,100
|ITUB4
|38.52
|-0.80%
|+9.03%
|38.83
|39.08
|38.43
|23,088,400
|BBDC4
|17.20
|-1.55%
|+8.59%
|17.47
|17.51
|17.18
|18,097,500
|BBAS3
|19.10
|-0.37%
|-12.10%
|19.17
|19.34
|19.10
|15,270,400
|B3SA3
|15.22
|-1.23%
|+15.65%
|15.41
|15.40
|15.07
|42,509,900
|ABEV3
|16.08
|-0.56%
|+15.19%
|16.17
|16.23
|15.95
|18,018,600
|WEGE3
|44.00
|+3.63%
|+2.71%
|42.46
|44.36
|42.32
|9,645,500
|PRIO3
|62.54
|+2.32%
|+48.37%
|61.12
|62.62
|61.38
|5,961,800
|SUZB3
|41.97
|+0.55%
|-21.65%
|41.74
|42.16
|41.41
|4,564,400
|RENT3
|40.17
|-1.01%
|-7.99%
|40.58
|40.58
|39.76
|6,846,100
|AZZA3
|17.10
|-0.18%
|-59.48%
|17.13
|17.55
|16.98
|1,872,000
|CSNA3
|5.90
|-1.67%
|-28.92%
|6.00
|6.06
|5.88
|15,617,800
|GGBR4
|23.68
|+0.85%
|+33.33%
|23.48
|23.89
|23.34
|8,309,100
|ENEV3
|23.95
|+0.25%
|+75.07%
|23.89
|23.96
|23.56
|7,317,000
44.00
+3.63% PRIO3
62.54
+2.32% CSNA3
5.90
-1.67% BBDC4
17.20
-1.55% B3SA3
15.22
-1.23% RENT3
40.17
-1.01% GGBR4
23.68
+0.85% PETR4
41.22
+0.81%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.21%, with breadth negative - 6 of 15 names higher. Energy led, while Financials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 9 Jun 2026 Chile's Stock Market Drops Onto the Line That Has Held All Year Read → Why a higher Selic matters beyond Brazil
Brazil already runs one of the highest real interest rates among large economies, meaning the gap between the policy rate and inflation is unusually wide. That gap is a magnet for global investors who borrow cheaply elsewhere and park money in Brazilian assets to capture the spread, a flow that tends to support the local currency.
The flip side is the cost at home, where high rates make credit expensive for households and crushing for heavily indebted companies, slowing the very growth that a softer policy stance would otherwise encourage. The survey's small upgrade to the growth forecast does little to ease that tension, since a quarter-point bump in the rate outlook weighs far more heavily on borrowers than a one-hundredth-of-a-point improvement in the expansion estimate.
The currency line in the survey moved the other way, with the year-end dollar forecast easing slightly. That reflects Brazil 's position as a commodity exporter, since higher oil and metal prices strengthen the trade balance and lend the real some support even while they push inflation higher.
Persistent upward revisions of this kind matter because the rate-setting committee watches them closely. When expectations refuse to fall, the bank's room to cut narrows, and the latest survey suggests that room has shrunk again.Frequently Asked Questions What is the Selic rate?
It is Brazil's benchmark overnight interest rate, the floor on which all other borrowing costs in the economy are built. It is the local equivalent of the US Fed funds rate.What is the Focus survey?
It is a weekly poll of more than a hundred banks and consultancies run by the central bank. It tracks market expectations for inflation, interest rates, growth and the exchange rate.Why is the inflation forecast above target?
A surge in global oil prices and firmer-than-expected domestic demand have lifted price expectations for a thirteenth straight week. The latest median sits above the upper limit of the official target band.When does the central bank next decide on rates?
The rate-setting committee meets roughly every six weeks. The Focus survey feeds into each decision, and persistently high expectations make rapid cuts harder to justify.
Connected Coverage
Brazil Inflation Bets Rise 11th Week, Selic Seen at 13.25%
Brazil Has One of the World's Highest Real Interest Rates
Brazil's Selic Rate Explained: What Foreign Investors Need to Know
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