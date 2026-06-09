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UN Warns Ukraine Civilian Toll Surges Amid Worsening Conflict
(MENAFN) The United Nations sounded the alarm Monday over a sharp deterioration in conditions on the ground in Ukraine, warning that intensifying hostilities are claiming more civilian lives and stretching humanitarian operations to a breaking point.
Addressing the Security Council virtually on behalf of UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, senior humanitarian official Indrika Ratwatte disclosed that within the past week alone, at least 30 civilians had been killed and upward of 200 wounded across the country.
"Civilians, including families and children, have been killed in their homes, injured on their way to work, and cut off from essential services," said Ratwatte.
He pressed member states to honor their obligations under international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians, humanitarian workers, and aid assets must be shielded from the violence.
"These rules exist to limit suffering and preserve dignity precisely when there is war, and they must be respected. Accountability for violations and measures to prevent them are essential," he said.
Ratwatte underscored the broader scale of the disaster, characterizing Ukraine as "one of the world's largest humanitarian crises."
"Today, 10.8 million people require humanitarian assistance. Yet we have received less than half the funding needed to reach them," he added.
He called on Security Council members to act urgently on three fronts: bolstering protections for civilians, guaranteeing unimpeded humanitarian access, and bridging critical funding gaps that are threatening the continuity of aid delivery.
"The war continues to cause deep suffering for millions of people across Ukraine. But suffering must be reduced. Civilians must be protected. Lives must be saved. We urge all those with influence: use it," he added.
Addressing the Security Council virtually on behalf of UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, senior humanitarian official Indrika Ratwatte disclosed that within the past week alone, at least 30 civilians had been killed and upward of 200 wounded across the country.
"Civilians, including families and children, have been killed in their homes, injured on their way to work, and cut off from essential services," said Ratwatte.
He pressed member states to honor their obligations under international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians, humanitarian workers, and aid assets must be shielded from the violence.
"These rules exist to limit suffering and preserve dignity precisely when there is war, and they must be respected. Accountability for violations and measures to prevent them are essential," he said.
Ratwatte underscored the broader scale of the disaster, characterizing Ukraine as "one of the world's largest humanitarian crises."
"Today, 10.8 million people require humanitarian assistance. Yet we have received less than half the funding needed to reach them," he added.
He called on Security Council members to act urgently on three fronts: bolstering protections for civilians, guaranteeing unimpeded humanitarian access, and bridging critical funding gaps that are threatening the continuity of aid delivery.
"The war continues to cause deep suffering for millions of people across Ukraine. But suffering must be reduced. Civilians must be protected. Lives must be saved. We urge all those with influence: use it," he added.
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