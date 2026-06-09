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TRNC Premier Slams France-Cyprus Military Pact as Regional Threat
(MENAFN) The prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Monday launched a sharp rebuke of a newly signed military cooperation agreement between France and the Greek Cypriot administration, warning it threatens stability across the Eastern Mediterranean.
In an official written statement, Unal Ustel argued the Status of Forces Agreement — sealed by the defense ministers of both Paris and the Greek Cypriot side — carries security risks that extend beyond Turkish Cypriots, potentially endangering Greek Cypriots themselves over time.
Ustel challenged France's rationale for deepening its military footprint in the region, contending the country lacks any historical, geographical, or political connection to Cyprus that would justify such involvement.
The TRNC premier cautioned that moves of this nature risk upending the delicate equilibrium that currently defines the Eastern Mediterranean, branding the pact "an extremely wrong step."
He further charged that the agreement wholly sidelines the Turkish Cypriot community, calling the exclusion unacceptable.
"Those acting with the aim of changing the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean in their own favor should know very well that no initiative targeting the legitimate rights and interests of the Republic of Türkiye, our motherland and an important regional and global power and game maker, and the Turkish Cypriot people will achieve its goal," he said.
In an official written statement, Unal Ustel argued the Status of Forces Agreement — sealed by the defense ministers of both Paris and the Greek Cypriot side — carries security risks that extend beyond Turkish Cypriots, potentially endangering Greek Cypriots themselves over time.
Ustel challenged France's rationale for deepening its military footprint in the region, contending the country lacks any historical, geographical, or political connection to Cyprus that would justify such involvement.
The TRNC premier cautioned that moves of this nature risk upending the delicate equilibrium that currently defines the Eastern Mediterranean, branding the pact "an extremely wrong step."
He further charged that the agreement wholly sidelines the Turkish Cypriot community, calling the exclusion unacceptable.
"Those acting with the aim of changing the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean in their own favor should know very well that no initiative targeting the legitimate rights and interests of the Republic of Türkiye, our motherland and an important regional and global power and game maker, and the Turkish Cypriot people will achieve its goal," he said.
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