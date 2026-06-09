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Rubio Congratulates Pashinyan on Armenia Election Win
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended formal congratulations Monday to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his electoral victory in weekend parliamentary elections, reaffirming Washington's commitment to peace and stability across the South Caucasus.
"The United States stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan and Armenia in the pursuit of peace, and we are committed to advancing the goals of the historic Washington Peace Summit, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Rubio said in a post on X.
The Secretary of State added that Washington looks forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus.
The election, held Sunday across 2,005 polling stations nationwide, drew approximately 1.47 million voters out of an eligible pool of roughly 2.5 million Armenians — translating to a turnout of nearly 59%.
Preliminary results released by Armenia's Central Election Commission showed Pashinyan's Civil Contract party commanding a clear lead with 49.82% of the vote. Its nearest challenger, the Strong Armenia party — led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan — secured 23.28%, leaving a wide margin between the two leading political forces.
Rubio's swift congratulatory message signals Washington's interest in maintaining close ties with Yerevan as the South Caucasus region navigates a delicate geopolitical landscape, with ongoing peace efforts between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan remaining a key priority for U.S. diplomacy in the area.
"The United States stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan and Armenia in the pursuit of peace, and we are committed to advancing the goals of the historic Washington Peace Summit, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Rubio said in a post on X.
The Secretary of State added that Washington looks forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus.
The election, held Sunday across 2,005 polling stations nationwide, drew approximately 1.47 million voters out of an eligible pool of roughly 2.5 million Armenians — translating to a turnout of nearly 59%.
Preliminary results released by Armenia's Central Election Commission showed Pashinyan's Civil Contract party commanding a clear lead with 49.82% of the vote. Its nearest challenger, the Strong Armenia party — led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan — secured 23.28%, leaving a wide margin between the two leading political forces.
Rubio's swift congratulatory message signals Washington's interest in maintaining close ties with Yerevan as the South Caucasus region navigates a delicate geopolitical landscape, with ongoing peace efforts between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan remaining a key priority for U.S. diplomacy in the area.
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