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Germany Welcomes Iran Ceasefire Statement, Urges Return to Diplomacy
(MENAFN) Germany moved swiftly Monday to welcome Tehran's announcement that it was standing down its military operations against Israel, while stopping short of an outright endorsement and calling on all parties to pursue a negotiated resolution to the conflict.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addressed the development following a bilateral meeting in Berlin with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.
"Iran's statement today that the attacks have ended could be a step in the right direction. We will now closely monitor the credibility of this statement," Wadephul told reporters, striking a tone of cautious optimism tempered by measured skepticism.
The minister reaffirmed Berlin's backing for ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, urging all sides to refrain from any return to armed hostilities and to engage constructively toward a durable diplomatic settlement.
The remarks came hours after Iran formally declared an end to its strikes on Israel — though Tehran accompanied the announcement with a sharp warning that any continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon would draw a "crushing" response. Iran's military further asserted that Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response.
The latest eruption of violence had been triggered Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in violation of an active ceasefire, prompting Iran to unleash retaliatory missiles into northern Israel. Jerusalem responded with successive waves of airstrikes against Iranian targets, pushing the region to the edge of broader conflict.
The cycle of strikes drew direct intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform early Monday demanding that both Israel and Iran immediately cease hostilities. By Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a nationally televised address that active fighting with Iran had ceased — though he stopped short of any permanent commitment, warning that Israel reserved the right to retaliate if attacked again.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addressed the development following a bilateral meeting in Berlin with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.
"Iran's statement today that the attacks have ended could be a step in the right direction. We will now closely monitor the credibility of this statement," Wadephul told reporters, striking a tone of cautious optimism tempered by measured skepticism.
The minister reaffirmed Berlin's backing for ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, urging all sides to refrain from any return to armed hostilities and to engage constructively toward a durable diplomatic settlement.
The remarks came hours after Iran formally declared an end to its strikes on Israel — though Tehran accompanied the announcement with a sharp warning that any continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon would draw a "crushing" response. Iran's military further asserted that Israel and its allies "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response.
The latest eruption of violence had been triggered Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut in violation of an active ceasefire, prompting Iran to unleash retaliatory missiles into northern Israel. Jerusalem responded with successive waves of airstrikes against Iranian targets, pushing the region to the edge of broader conflict.
The cycle of strikes drew direct intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform early Monday demanding that both Israel and Iran immediately cease hostilities. By Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a nationally televised address that active fighting with Iran had ceased — though he stopped short of any permanent commitment, warning that Israel reserved the right to retaliate if attacked again.
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