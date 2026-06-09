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Trump Says Iran-US Deal Just Days Away as Ceasefire Holds
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared early Tuesday that negotiations with Tehran are in their final stages, raising prospects of a landmark agreement just hours after Iran and Israel stepped back from the brink of full-scale war.
Trump revealed that back-channel talks with Iran had continued without interruption throughout the most recent surge in hostilities — a signal of diplomatic resilience even as missiles and airstrikes were exchanged across the region.
"One or two days from now, but I think it's going well," Trump said, suggesting a formal end to the conflict was within reach.
Speaking to reporters as he prepared to depart New York following an NBA Finals game before returning to the White House, the president painted an optimistic picture of where negotiations stood.
"They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed through me to stop, and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape, or form nuclear weapons, etc.," Trump told reporters.
He added that Israel and Iran had agreed to a mutual stand-down lasting at least one week, crediting a productive exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the breakthrough.
"He (Netanyahu) was hit, and he hit back, and I can't blame him for that," Trump said.
"But he was hit, he hit back, and now they've called it quits. So, they're going to just leave each other alone for another week or something," Trump said.
On the broader deal, Trump remained bullish.
"I think we're … very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," Trump said.
He also pointed to an imminent reopening of a critical global shipping lane.
"The Strait (of Hormuz) will open up right away, it'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he added.
The remarks come against a backdrop of rapidly escalating regional tensions. U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran on February 28, setting off a cycle of retaliation that severely tested a ceasefire brokered in April. That fragile truce faced its most serious challenge yet on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut — despite a separate ceasefire nominally in place there.
The Beirut strike triggered an Iranian missile barrage toward northern Israel, which in turn prompted multiple waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian territory.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced it was suspending its attacks on Israel, though it warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli operations against Lebanon continue. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, separately reported that Israel had agreed to cease strikes on Iran — while reserving the right to press ahead with military operations in southern Lebanon.
Trump revealed that back-channel talks with Iran had continued without interruption throughout the most recent surge in hostilities — a signal of diplomatic resilience even as missiles and airstrikes were exchanged across the region.
"One or two days from now, but I think it's going well," Trump said, suggesting a formal end to the conflict was within reach.
Speaking to reporters as he prepared to depart New York following an NBA Finals game before returning to the White House, the president painted an optimistic picture of where negotiations stood.
"They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed through me to stop, and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape, or form nuclear weapons, etc.," Trump told reporters.
He added that Israel and Iran had agreed to a mutual stand-down lasting at least one week, crediting a productive exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the breakthrough.
"He (Netanyahu) was hit, and he hit back, and I can't blame him for that," Trump said.
"But he was hit, he hit back, and now they've called it quits. So, they're going to just leave each other alone for another week or something," Trump said.
On the broader deal, Trump remained bullish.
"I think we're … very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," Trump said.
He also pointed to an imminent reopening of a critical global shipping lane.
"The Strait (of Hormuz) will open up right away, it'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he added.
The remarks come against a backdrop of rapidly escalating regional tensions. U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran on February 28, setting off a cycle of retaliation that severely tested a ceasefire brokered in April. That fragile truce faced its most serious challenge yet on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut — despite a separate ceasefire nominally in place there.
The Beirut strike triggered an Iranian missile barrage toward northern Israel, which in turn prompted multiple waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian territory.
By early Monday, Iran's military announced it was suspending its attacks on Israel, though it warned of a "crushing" response should Israeli operations against Lebanon continue. Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, separately reported that Israel had agreed to cease strikes on Iran — while reserving the right to press ahead with military operations in southern Lebanon.
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