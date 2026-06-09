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US Apache Crew Rescued After Crash Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The crew of a U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter that went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday have been safely recovered, multiple reports confirmed, as the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately established. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported it remained unclear whether the aircraft was struck by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or was brought down by another factor entirely.
President Donald Trump moved quickly to address public concern over the crew's welfare early Tuesday.
"The pilots are fine, nobody injured, we are going to issue a report tomorrow, but the pilots are fine," Trump said, speaking ahead of his return to the White House following attendance at an NBA Finals game in New York.
Trump also offered an update on the broader diplomatic picture, indicating that U.S.-Iran negotiations were progressing and that both sides are "very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal."
The crash unfolded against a backdrop of volatile regional tensions. Israel and Iran had exchanged military strikes across several preceding days before stepping back from the brink — a sequence of events that exposed the fragility of the existing ceasefire arrangement.
The U.S. military has maintained a robust and aggressive presence in the theater under Central Command, deploying Apaches alongside armed MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 strike aircraft as part of efforts to counter Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial shipping traffic.
The conflict's toll on American assets has been considerable since hostilities began on February 28. Iran has downed roughly 30 Reaper drones, and multiple U.S. fighter jets have been lost to both hostile and friendly fire. Should the Apache be confirmed as a total loss, it would mark the first such aircraft destroyed in the conflict.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately established. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported it remained unclear whether the aircraft was struck by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or was brought down by another factor entirely.
President Donald Trump moved quickly to address public concern over the crew's welfare early Tuesday.
"The pilots are fine, nobody injured, we are going to issue a report tomorrow, but the pilots are fine," Trump said, speaking ahead of his return to the White House following attendance at an NBA Finals game in New York.
Trump also offered an update on the broader diplomatic picture, indicating that U.S.-Iran negotiations were progressing and that both sides are "very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal."
The crash unfolded against a backdrop of volatile regional tensions. Israel and Iran had exchanged military strikes across several preceding days before stepping back from the brink — a sequence of events that exposed the fragility of the existing ceasefire arrangement.
The U.S. military has maintained a robust and aggressive presence in the theater under Central Command, deploying Apaches alongside armed MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 strike aircraft as part of efforts to counter Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial shipping traffic.
The conflict's toll on American assets has been considerable since hostilities began on February 28. Iran has downed roughly 30 Reaper drones, and multiple U.S. fighter jets have been lost to both hostile and friendly fire. Should the Apache be confirmed as a total loss, it would mark the first such aircraft destroyed in the conflict.
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