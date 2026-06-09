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US Senate Democrats Challenge Trump’s Claim That Iran War Has Ended
(MENAFN) A group of Democratic senators has questioned US President Donald Trump’s assertion that hostilities with Iran have concluded, arguing that ongoing military activity shows the conflict is still active.
According to reports, more than 30 senators said in a letter dated June 7 that the administration is incorrect in stating that fighting has ended. The letter was led by Senators Adam Schiff, Tim Kaine, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and signed by a total of 38 Democratic lawmakers.
The lawmakers referred to a White House notification sent to Congress on May 1, which stated that “the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”
They argued that this assessment does not match conditions on the ground and pointed to continued military developments as evidence that the situation remains unresolved.
Under the US War Powers Resolution, presidents must end unauthorized military engagements within 60 days of notifying Congress. The senators contended that this legal deadline has expired and that a declared ceasefire does not restart or pause the clock.
“The hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973,” the senators wrote.
According to reports, more than 30 senators said in a letter dated June 7 that the administration is incorrect in stating that fighting has ended. The letter was led by Senators Adam Schiff, Tim Kaine, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and signed by a total of 38 Democratic lawmakers.
The lawmakers referred to a White House notification sent to Congress on May 1, which stated that “the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”
They argued that this assessment does not match conditions on the ground and pointed to continued military developments as evidence that the situation remains unresolved.
Under the US War Powers Resolution, presidents must end unauthorized military engagements within 60 days of notifying Congress. The senators contended that this legal deadline has expired and that a declared ceasefire does not restart or pause the clock.
“The hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973,” the senators wrote.
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