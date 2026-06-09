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Turkey Hails Peaceful Conclusion of Armenia’s Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Türkiye has expressed approval over the smooth and peaceful completion of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, while also calling for renewed momentum toward regional peace and normalization.
According to reports, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it “welcomes that the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on 7 June 2026 were concluded in a peaceful and calm atmosphere.”
The ministry also voiced hope that Armenia will adopt what it described as “bolder steps” in the post-election period to advance peace efforts and improve relations in the region.
It added that Türkiye remains committed to contributing to stability and economic development across the region, stating that its approach is guided by shared regional interests.
“Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, as it has done to date, based on the common interests of the countries of the region,” the statement said.
The remarks followed Armenia’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which around 1.47 million voters out of roughly 2.5 million eligible citizens participated across 2,005 polling stations nationwide, marking a turnout of nearly 59%.
According to reports, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it “welcomes that the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on 7 June 2026 were concluded in a peaceful and calm atmosphere.”
The ministry also voiced hope that Armenia will adopt what it described as “bolder steps” in the post-election period to advance peace efforts and improve relations in the region.
It added that Türkiye remains committed to contributing to stability and economic development across the region, stating that its approach is guided by shared regional interests.
“Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, as it has done to date, based on the common interests of the countries of the region,” the statement said.
The remarks followed Armenia’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which around 1.47 million voters out of roughly 2.5 million eligible citizens participated across 2,005 polling stations nationwide, marking a turnout of nearly 59%.
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