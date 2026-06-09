403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Halts Iran Strikes at Trump’s Request, Continues Lebanon Offensive
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly agreed to suspend its airstrikes on Iran following a request from US President Donald Trump, while maintaining military operations in Lebanon, according to a senior Israeli official.
According to reports, the official said Israel would halt attacks on Iran after the US request, but confirmed that operations in Lebanon would continue “at full force,” particularly in response to any fire originating from Lebanese territory toward Israeli settlements.
The official added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone conversation with Trump was “overall good,” describing the discussion as constructive.
In remarks carried by Israeli media, the official stated: “At Trump's request, we are halting strikes on Iran.”
The official also said: “We are continuing in Lebanon at full force according to the equation that if they fire toward the settlements - we will strike in Dahieh” in Beirut.
Separately, Israel’s public broadcaster, citing an unnamed official, reported that military operations against Iran would be paused, while actions in southern Lebanon would continue.
Meanwhile, Iran’s military said earlier on Monday that it was stopping its attacks on Israel, but warned it would respond with what it described as a “crushing” response if Israeli strikes on Lebanon persist.
According to reports, the official said Israel would halt attacks on Iran after the US request, but confirmed that operations in Lebanon would continue “at full force,” particularly in response to any fire originating from Lebanese territory toward Israeli settlements.
The official added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone conversation with Trump was “overall good,” describing the discussion as constructive.
In remarks carried by Israeli media, the official stated: “At Trump's request, we are halting strikes on Iran.”
The official also said: “We are continuing in Lebanon at full force according to the equation that if they fire toward the settlements - we will strike in Dahieh” in Beirut.
Separately, Israel’s public broadcaster, citing an unnamed official, reported that military operations against Iran would be paused, while actions in southern Lebanon would continue.
Meanwhile, Iran’s military said earlier on Monday that it was stopping its attacks on Israel, but warned it would respond with what it described as a “crushing” response if Israeli strikes on Lebanon persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment