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Israel Restricts Reporting on Missile Hits at Military Sites
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have introduced new and stricter limitations on how journalists can report on the ongoing regional conflict, particularly concerning missile activity and military targets.
According to reports, the Israeli military censorship body issued fresh directives on Monday requiring media outlets to avoid disclosing sensitive details about strikes, especially those involving missiles hitting or approaching military installations inside the country.
The decision followed a sharp escalation on Sunday evening, when Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut, the Lebanese capital. That attack triggered retaliatory missile fire from Iran, after which Israel responded with multiple rounds of airstrikes targeting locations inside Iranian territory.
In an official circular sent to journalists, the censor emphasized that all reporting related to Iranian or Hezbollah attacks must strictly follow its guidelines.
Among the instructions were limits on how missile launches can be described. The circular stated: “Do not publish the exact number of missiles launched in each volley. You may use general phrases such as scattered missiles or dozens, but not precise numbers.”
It also restricted reporting on missile outcomes before impact, adding: “Do not publish reports about missiles that fell before reaching their target or crashed along their path. Instead, say they did not reach their destination.”
In addition, journalists were ordered to avoid sharing sensitive strike details, with the directive stating: “any information about missiles landing at military or strategic sites, or at sea.”
The measures significantly tighten what can be publicly reported about military developments amid the ongoing escalation.
According to reports, the Israeli military censorship body issued fresh directives on Monday requiring media outlets to avoid disclosing sensitive details about strikes, especially those involving missiles hitting or approaching military installations inside the country.
The decision followed a sharp escalation on Sunday evening, when Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut, the Lebanese capital. That attack triggered retaliatory missile fire from Iran, after which Israel responded with multiple rounds of airstrikes targeting locations inside Iranian territory.
In an official circular sent to journalists, the censor emphasized that all reporting related to Iranian or Hezbollah attacks must strictly follow its guidelines.
Among the instructions were limits on how missile launches can be described. The circular stated: “Do not publish the exact number of missiles launched in each volley. You may use general phrases such as scattered missiles or dozens, but not precise numbers.”
It also restricted reporting on missile outcomes before impact, adding: “Do not publish reports about missiles that fell before reaching their target or crashed along their path. Instead, say they did not reach their destination.”
In addition, journalists were ordered to avoid sharing sensitive strike details, with the directive stating: “any information about missiles landing at military or strategic sites, or at sea.”
The measures significantly tighten what can be publicly reported about military developments amid the ongoing escalation.
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