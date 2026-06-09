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German Exports Jump 3.6 Percent Amid U.S. Trade Slowdown
(MENAFN) Germany's export sector posted solid annual growth in April, even as shipments to the United States fell sharply, fresh figures from national statistics authorities showed Tuesday.
Total exports climbed 3.6% year-on-year to €136.6 billion ($157.7 billion) last month, while imports surged at a faster pace — up 6.2% annually to €122.1 billion ($141 billion) — Destatis data revealed.
The resulting trade surplus stood at €14.5 billion for the month.
On a sequential basis, export volumes edged up 0.9% from March, with imports advancing 1.2% over the same interval.
Within the eurozone bloc, German shipments to European Union member states reached €79.1 billion, with inbound goods from those nations totaling €61 billion. Trade outside the bloc told a different story — exports to non-EU markets hit €57.5 billion, while imports from those countries slightly exceeded that figure at €61.1 billion.
The United States retained its position as Germany's single largest export destination, absorbing €11.4 billion in German goods. However, that figure represented a steep 12.9% decline compared to April of the prior year, signaling mounting pressure — likely tied to tariff uncertainties — on the transatlantic trade corridor.
China, meanwhile, reinforced its dominance as Germany's top import source. Berlin drew €15.6 billion worth of Chinese goods during the month, a robust 7.3% increase year-on-year, underscoring the deepening reliance on Beijing for industrial inputs and consumer products.
Total exports climbed 3.6% year-on-year to €136.6 billion ($157.7 billion) last month, while imports surged at a faster pace — up 6.2% annually to €122.1 billion ($141 billion) — Destatis data revealed.
The resulting trade surplus stood at €14.5 billion for the month.
On a sequential basis, export volumes edged up 0.9% from March, with imports advancing 1.2% over the same interval.
Within the eurozone bloc, German shipments to European Union member states reached €79.1 billion, with inbound goods from those nations totaling €61 billion. Trade outside the bloc told a different story — exports to non-EU markets hit €57.5 billion, while imports from those countries slightly exceeded that figure at €61.1 billion.
The United States retained its position as Germany's single largest export destination, absorbing €11.4 billion in German goods. However, that figure represented a steep 12.9% decline compared to April of the prior year, signaling mounting pressure — likely tied to tariff uncertainties — on the transatlantic trade corridor.
China, meanwhile, reinforced its dominance as Germany's top import source. Berlin drew €15.6 billion worth of Chinese goods during the month, a robust 7.3% increase year-on-year, underscoring the deepening reliance on Beijing for industrial inputs and consumer products.
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